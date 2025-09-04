FBI seeks information from potential victims in health care fraud; Oregon issued order against company, partial owner in 2024

Sept. 4, 2025

Salem – The FBI is seeking information from potential victims as part of a health care fraud investigation against Bene Market Group or any of the companies it operates, one of which the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) issued a cease-and-desist order against in 2024.

The division revoked the licenses of Seguro Medico LLC (doing business as Quick Health) and Arthur Walsh, who was Seguro's partial owner, for violations of the Oregon Insurance Code. The order also permanently barred Walsh, Seguro Medico, and any related entities from getting an insurance license in Oregon.

DFR's investigation found that Seguro enrolled consumers in insurance plans without their knowledge, sent inappropriate and inaccurate text communications, used false statements in sales scripts, used Walsh's credentials to submit applications for other agents, and forged a former employee's signature to submit applications. Seguro and Walsh also failed to report to DFR on orders against them in other states, did not reply truthfully to division inquiries, and did not update their address with DFR.

In May, the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania charged Walsh and three others, as well as corporate defendants Seguro Medico LLC and Bene Market LLC with conspiracy and wire fraud offenses in connection with their execution of a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

The FBI asks that anyone victimized by the Bene Market Group or any of the companies it operated (Seguro Medico, Nation Insurance Brokers of America [NBOA], Benefits Now LLC, Bene Market LLC, Quickhealth, Q Health, and Express Benefits) or who has information relevant to the investigation to complete a short form at https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/phhcftvictims.

To help with the investigation, the FBI also asks consumers to email a copy of any documents they received from the Bene Market Group, as well as any prior complaints they made, to phhcft@fbi.gov and include their first and last name in the subject line.

The DFR order against Seguro Medico LLC and Walsh is available on the DFR website.

