SHOW Creative Launches with Legacy of Excellence and New Visionary Leadership

Blending 30+ years of trusted production with new tech and creativity, SHOW Creative redefines live events for unforgettable experiences.

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEE Productions, an Atlanta-based leader in live event production with nearly 40 years of trusted service, today announces its rebranding and restructuring under the new name SHOW Creative. This transition reflects the company’s evolution from a foundation built on craftsmanship and reliability to a forward-looking enterprise where innovation and immersive experience define the future.

Under its new identity, SHOW Creative will remain true to the values that have defined AEE: integrity, ingenuity, and outstanding execution. The new company expands into fresh creative energy, advanced technology, and full-service event planning.

Long-time AEE Co-founder West Brothers, who has shaped the company’s success through decades of leadership on both the production and operational fronts, has been named President of SHOW Creative. With more than 30 years of experience in live event production, West will guide the company into its next chapter.

Joining him is Tracy Towne, an accomplished industry veteran with extensive experience across audio, visual, design, and creative leadership. As Vice President and Managing Director, Tracy brings a nationally recognized reputation and a vision for expanding SHOW Creative’s event planning and design services.

For more than three decades, AEE Productions has delivered exceptional event experiences across the nation. The company earned its reputation for combining deep expertise with cutting-edge technology, producing high-impact live events, conventions, and installations for a wide range of clients. SHOW Creative carries forward that legacy with a renewed focus on creative innovation, turnkey services, and client partnership.

“We are energized about what lies ahead. For decades, our team has built a reputation for not just meeting expectations but surpassing them time and again. Many of our clients have trusted us for over a decade because they know we deliver experiences that resonate long after the event ends. With SHOW Creative, we are doubling down on that promise, bringing a tech-forward, full-service approach that makes us the ultimate partner for unforgettable, future-ready event experiences,” said West Brothers, President of SHOW Creative.

“SHOW Creative is the next evolution in live events. I have spent my career designing and producing experiences across the country, and now I am bringing that creative lens into a true full-service model. Every project is an opportunity to fuse design, technology, and strategy in ways that drive real impact. Our clients can expect seamless execution, fresh ideas, and experiences that set a new standard in the industry,” said Tracy Towne, Vice President and Managing Director of SHOW Creative.

About SHOW Creative

SHOW Creative was built to deliver immersive experiences that resonate long after the lights go down. With more than 40 years of combined industry expertise, our founders shaped a company fueled by passion, proven through decades of production excellence, and carried forward by a new generation of innovators in event technology and design.

Born from decades of proven production leadership, SHOW Creative builds on a legacy of excellence while driving live experiences into the future. Every detail matters, from the first spark of an idea to the final standing ovation. Excellence is the baseline. We go beyond what is expected, ensuring our clients and their audiences walk away with outcomes that are meaningful, measurable, and unforgettable.

SHOW Creative is more than a production partner. We are a team of strategists, technologists, and creatives who understand that the right event can move people, shift perceptions, and strengthen brands. We believe every show should be an experience, every experience should have impact, and every impact should last. That is the standard we set—and the one we continually surpass.

Legal Disclaimer:

