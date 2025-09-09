MIAMI Association of REALTORS® and Ethica AI Partner to Help MIAMI Members Serve Clients Better

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIAMI Association of REALTORSand Ethica AI Partner to Help MIAMI Members Serve Clients BetterCONTACT:Chris Umpierre, 305-468-7047 or chris@miamire.comJudd D Hoffman, info@heyethica.comMIAMI — The MIAMI Association of REALTORS(MIAMI) and Ethica AI have launched a new partnership to bring cutting-edge AI marketing tools to all MIAMI members so they can gain more exposure for their SEFMLS listings, strengthen their online presence and SEO, launch more deals, and better serve their clients.MIAMI REALTORS, the largest local REALTORassociation in the U.S., will make Ethica AI’s technology available to its 60,000 members. Each MIAMI Realtor will receive a free website preview and video made with AI from their listing’s photos and description. They will have a customized website in minutes and cinematic video property listings to boost their listing exposure and create more deals.The collaboration underscores MIAMI REALTORS’ ongoing commitment to equip its members with the most advanced resources in the industry.“MIAMI REALTORSis an award-winning, forward-thinking organization where helping our members serve their clients comes first,” said Teresa Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS. “Ethica AI adds to our comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence member products. This new partnership ensures that MIAMI remains at the forefront of the rapidly growing AI space.”Through the partnership, MIAMI members will gain streamlined access to Ethica AI’s automated platform, which converts MLS data—addresses, property descriptions, and photos—into ready-to-share property websites and videos with voice-over, dynamic market insights, and lead-capture features. The integration is designed to save time, boost engagement, and generate more leads for REALTORSacross South Florida’s highly competitive housing market.MIAMI members can access more info: https://www.miamirealtors.com/services/ethica/ “Our mission at Ethica AI is to make it effortless for agents to deliver exceptional experiences to their clients,” said Judd D Hoffman, Co-Founder & CEO of Ethica AI. “Partnering with MIAMI REALTORS, an organization known for its innovation and leadership, allows us to empower more agents with confidence, speed, and certainty in every transaction.”About Ethica AIEthica AI was founded in 2023 to serve real estate agents, homebuyers, and sellers by transforming static MLS listing data into dynamic digital marketing assets. Ethica AI delivers cinematic listing videos, co-branded property websites, and market-ready lead capture tools in minutes. Ethica AI works in partnership with real estate agents, brokerages, and mortgage lenders nationwide, empowering agents to radically improve client confidence, speed, and certainty in the real estate transaction. Ethica AI currently supports tens of thousands of agents on its platform and has created over 100,000 property videos to date. With official collaborations and pilots underway with real estate agent associations, brokerages, and lender partners across the United States, Ethica AI is redefining the standard for real estate marketing. Ethica AI’s official website is www.heyethica.com About the MIAMI Association of REALTORSThe MIAMI Association of REALTORS(MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORSin 1920, and is celebrating 105 years of service to REALTORmembers, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORSin the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORSrepresent 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTORassociation in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 288 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com ###

