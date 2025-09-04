Massachusetts Tax Preparer Sentenced for Filing False Returns for Clients

A Massachusetts tax return preparer was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for filing false tax returns for clients.

The following is according to court documents and evidence presented at trial: Yves Isidor, of Somerville, Massachusetts, owned and operated Tax Realty Pro, a tax preparation service located in Malden, Massachusetts. From 2012 to 2019, Isidor prepared over 1,500 returns for taxpayers. During that time, Isidor falsified returns for clients by preparing fraudulent schedules that claimed inappropriate expenses or deductions. On multiple occasions, Isidor inflated clients’ total itemized deductions by fabricating medical expenses, charitable contributions, employment expenses, and taxes. Additionally, on a few occasions, Isidor inflated expense deductions when clients were self-employed or owned rental properties. These activities reduced his clients’ tax liabilities and generated fraudulent refunds. At trial, clients testified that Isidor falsified their individual tax returns without request or consent.

Yves caused a loss to the United States of $443,000.

In addition to her prison sentence, U.S. District Judge William G. Young for the District of Massachusetts ordered Isidor to serve three years of supervised release.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Christina M. Grimes of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor A. Wild for the District of Massachusetts prosecuted the case.