New Study Reveals Surprising Truths About Senior Care Quality Across U.S.

Best and Worst States for Senior Care in 2025

Choosing where to spend one’s final years, or helping a family member make that choice, is one of the most important decisions a person will ever make. This report aims to help in that decision.” — Beca Life Settlements CEO Yehuda Tropper

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide analysis of 12,313 senior care facilities reveals that quality doesn’t follow wealth, and performance varies widely even within the same state. The study , conducted by Beca Life Settlements, uses facility-level ratings to map where care actually delivers and where it falls short.Mississippi ranks first among the best states for senior care . Texas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Alabama follow. Utah, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, and Maryland round out the top ten. None of this correlates neatly with income.Four of the top states (Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi) are among the nation’s ten poorest by median household income. Mississippi, dead last in income, leads the country with 83.25% of its nursing homes rated 5 stars. The far-wealthier California sits at 71.4%.Oklahoma ranks lowest. Following it are Missouri, Washington, DC, Vermont, Minnesota, North Carolina, Montana, Arkansas, South Carolina, and New Mexico. Clearly, economic strength doesn’t rescue states from poor rankings. Something else is at work.Another finding is that quality doesn’t transfer across care types. For example, a state strong in nursing homes may be weak in memory care. Correlation between nursing home and assisted living scores is 0.39. Between assisted living and memory care, it’s 0.25. Between nursing homes and memory care, just 0.19. These weak-to-moderate correlations mean families can’t assume consistency across facility types within the same state. Families need to evaluate each facility type separately.Satisfaction also differs by setting. The median net positive rating is 49.34% for nursing homes, 67.69% for assisted living, and 66.21% for memory care.Beca Life Settlements CEO Yehuda Tropper stated:“Choosing where to spend one’s final years, or helping a family member make that choice, is one of the most important decisions a person will ever make. This report aims to help in that decision.”###Beca Life Settlements is an educational resource for seniors interested in selling their life insurance policy for cash—a process called a “life settlement.” Founders Yehuda Tropper and Chaim Tropper bring deep industry knowledge and hands-on expertise to life settlements. They've reviewed thousands of policies, advised hundreds of seniors, and built strong relationships with brokers and buyers to help clients make smart, informed decisions.

