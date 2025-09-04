Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Nassau County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of James Rosano, who died on September 3, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) in Carle Place, Nassau County.

Shortly after midnight on September 3, NCPD officers responded to a 911 call from an individual who said they feared for their safety at a residence on Rushmore Avenue in Carle Place. Upon arrival, officers encountered Mr. Rosano outside of the house holding what appeared to be a gun. Officers instructed Mr. Rosano to drop the weapon but Mr. Rosano failed to comply. An officer discharged his service weapon in response, striking Mr. Rosano. Mr. Rosano was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered what appeared to be a gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.