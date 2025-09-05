AnywhereCommerce Launches Crypto-to-Cash Payments Platform

Merchants Can Now Accept Cryptocurrency with Instant Local Currency Settlements

AnywhereCommerce is about helping merchants say ‘yes’ to customers. By supporting real-time payments like Pix and CoDi, we make it just as simple to serve global customers as local ones.” — Jeff Park

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnywhereCommerce , a global leader in mobile and omnichannel point-of-sale (POS) payment solutions, today announced the launch of its crypto-to-cash payments platform. The new solution allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency and receive instant cash settlements in local currency—seamlessly, securely, and without disruption to existing systems.“With this launch, we’re delivering the future of payments today,” said Jeff Park, CRO of AnywhereCommerce. “Our crypto-to-cash solution empowers merchants to accept digital assets as easily as they accept cards—without ever touching crypto themselves. It’s fast, frictionless, and future-ready.”Key Benefits for Merchants• Instant Conversion: Automatic crypto-to-cash settlement at the moment of sale to eliminate volatility• No Crypto Exposure: Merchants never hold crypto; transactions are instantly settled in local currency• No Chargebacks: Transactions are final, reducing fraud and eliminating costly disputes• Multi-Layer Security: End-to-end encryption and authentication built into every transaction• Global Reach: Compatible with more than 600M regulated digital wallets worldwide• Cross-Border Efficiency: Supports real-time payment rails like Pix (Brazil) and CoDi (Mexico), enabling fast, low-cost settlement for international transactions• Easy Integration: Hassle-free SDK, API, and robust portal for real-time reporting• GTM Flexibility: Built for Stand Alone, POS Integration and e-Commerce enablementFuture-Proofing PaymentsThe crypto-to-cash platform is part of AnywhereCommerce’s broader AnyPay innovation roadmap, which includes real-time settlement technologies, expanded digital asset integrations, AI-driven fraud prevention, and omnichannel flexibility across mobile, online, and retail channels.“AnywhereCommerce has always been about giving merchants more ways to say ‘yes’ to customers,” Park added. “By supporting alternative real-time payment options like Pix and CoDi, we’re ensuring merchants can serve global customers with the same simplicity as local ones.”Real-World ImpactFrom luxury retailers to food and beverage operators, merchants can now tap into new revenue opportunities by offering cryptocurrency acceptance alongside real-time cross-border payment support with the same ease and security as traditional methods.About AnywhereCommerceAnywhereCommerce is a global leader in mobile and omnichannel point-of-sale (POS) solutions . For over two decades, the company has delivered secure, scalable, and innovative payment technologies to merchants, partners, and enterprises worldwide. With a commitment to simplifying commerce, AnywhereCommerce empowers businesses to accept payments anytime, anywhere, across any channel.

