AnywhereCommerce Launches Crypto-to-Cash Payments Platform
Merchants Can Now Accept Cryptocurrency with Instant Local Currency Settlements
“With this launch, we’re delivering the future of payments today,” said Jeff Park, CRO of AnywhereCommerce. “Our crypto-to-cash solution empowers merchants to accept digital assets as easily as they accept cards—without ever touching crypto themselves. It’s fast, frictionless, and future-ready.”
Key Benefits for Merchants
• Instant Conversion: Automatic crypto-to-cash settlement at the moment of sale to eliminate volatility
• No Crypto Exposure: Merchants never hold crypto; transactions are instantly settled in local currency
• No Chargebacks: Transactions are final, reducing fraud and eliminating costly disputes
• Multi-Layer Security: End-to-end encryption and authentication built into every transaction
• Global Reach: Compatible with more than 600M regulated digital wallets worldwide
• Cross-Border Efficiency: Supports real-time payment rails like Pix (Brazil) and CoDi (Mexico), enabling fast, low-cost settlement for international transactions
• Easy Integration: Hassle-free SDK, API, and robust portal for real-time reporting
• GTM Flexibility: Built for Stand Alone, POS Integration and e-Commerce enablement
Future-Proofing Payments
The crypto-to-cash platform is part of AnywhereCommerce’s broader AnyPay innovation roadmap, which includes real-time settlement technologies, expanded digital asset integrations, AI-driven fraud prevention, and omnichannel flexibility across mobile, online, and retail channels.
“AnywhereCommerce has always been about giving merchants more ways to say ‘yes’ to customers,” Park added. “By supporting alternative real-time payment options like Pix and CoDi, we’re ensuring merchants can serve global customers with the same simplicity as local ones.”
Real-World Impact
From luxury retailers to food and beverage operators, merchants can now tap into new revenue opportunities by offering cryptocurrency acceptance alongside real-time cross-border payment support with the same ease and security as traditional methods.
About AnywhereCommerce
AnywhereCommerce is a global leader in mobile and omnichannel point-of-sale (POS) solutions. For over two decades, the company has delivered secure, scalable, and innovative payment technologies to merchants, partners, and enterprises worldwide. With a commitment to simplifying commerce, AnywhereCommerce empowers businesses to accept payments anytime, anywhere, across any channel.
Jeff Park
AnywhereCommerce
+1 678-641-5343
Jeff.Park@AnywhereCommerce.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.