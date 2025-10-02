Dr. Nick Bontis Inspires Pharmacy Leaders at Rexall Leadership Conference

Dr. Nick Bontis: world-renowned keynote speaker - www.NickBontis.com

Canada’s top keynote speaker Dr. Nick Bontis Inspires Pharmacy Leaders at Rexall Conference with presentation on Igniting Leadership via Digital Transformation

Dr. Bontis truly captured and held our attention. His level of energy and passion is amongst the best I have experienced from a keynote speaker, and I would not hesitate in recommending him.” — Paul Matteis, Vice President, Central Operations at Rexall

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rexall, one of Canada’s leading pharmacy and healthcare retailers, hosted its annual Leadership Conference on September 10, 2025 in Mississauga. The event brought together over one hundred and twenty-five senior managers, district supervisors, executives, and corporate leaders from across the country to discuss the future of healthcare retail and innovation in pharmacy services.The highlight of the conference was a powerful keynote presentation delivered by Dr. Nick Bontis , internationally recognized executive management educator, best-selling author, and keynote speaker . Dr. Bontis is Chair of Strategic Management at McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business and author of Information Bombardment: Rising Above the Digital Onslaught. Known for his high-energy delivery and evidence-based insights, Dr. Bontis challenged Rexall leaders to embrace digital transformation, harness knowledge as a strategic asset, and empower their people to navigate the rapidly evolving retail pharmacy landscape.Key themes from Dr. Bontis’ keynote presentationIn his keynote presentation, “Ignite your leadership: Strategizing for performance,” Dr. Bontis addressed three central themes that resonated strongly with Rexall’s mission of innovation and patient-centered care:1. Digital Transformation in Retail Pharmacy: Dr. Bontis highlighted how digital platforms, AI-driven analytics, and customer engagement technologies are redefining the pharmacy experience. From personalized health apps to predictive supply chain models, he encouraged Rexall leaders to view technology as an enabler of better service and stronger customer loyalty. “Digital transformation is not an optional add-on—it is the backbone of how healthcare retail will create value in the future,” he stated.2. Knowledge Capital as a Competitive Advantage: Drawing from his decades of academic research and teaching in strategy and intellectual capital, Dr. Bontis underscored the importance of knowledge management for healthcare organizations. He explained how companies like Rexall must build systems that capture institutional memory, share insights across teams, and continually innovate. “In pharmacy and healthcare retail, knowledge is currency. Organizations that manage and leverage their intellectual capital will be the ones that win,” he said.3. The Human Side of Strategy: While technology is critical, Dr. Bontis reminded attendees that people are at the heart of every transformation. He emphasized empowering frontline pharmacists and staff, investing in leadership development, and fostering an inclusive culture that supports collaboration. “Your greatest source of innovation is not in a piece of software—it’s in the people wearing the Rexall badge,” he noted.Impact on Rexall leadershipConference organizers praised Dr. Bontis for delivering a keynote that blended strategic insights with practical takeaways. Leaders were inspired by his message of aligning digital initiatives with Rexall’s core purpose of delivering trusted healthcare solutions to communities across Canada."I had the pleasure of attending a session Dr. Bontis recently delivered during our annual Rexall Leadership Conference. Dr. Bontis is a world-class expert in his field who is unique in his ability as a storyteller,” said Paul Matteis, Vice President, Central Operations at Rexall. “His session was incredibly insightful and very impactful. He truly captured and held our attention and delivered a message that will help our leaders prioritize their objectives as we move through a year of change. His level of energy and passion is amongst the best I have experienced from a keynote speaker, and I would not hesitate in recommending him.”Participants described the keynote as one of the most energizing and dynamic sessions in recent memory. Many noted that Dr. Bontis’ content was fresh and insightful, and his delivery was humorous and engaging.About Dr. Nick BontisDr. Nick Bontis is a globally recognized expert in strategic management, digital transformation, and intellectual capital. He is Chair of Strategic Management at McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business and a sought-after keynote speaker across industries. His pioneering work on intellectual capital and organizational learning has influenced leaders in healthcare, finance, government, and education.Dr. Bontis is also an award-winning educator, consistently ranked among the top university professors in Canada for his teaching excellence. His book, Information Bombardment: Rising Above the Digital Onslaught, provides practical strategies for navigating information overload and leveraging knowledge for performance. Known for his engaging style, Dr. Bontis has delivered hundreds of keynote addresses around the world, combining academic rigor with actionable advice.

Dr. Nick Bontis - keynote speaker and Canadian academic

