Forest Springs Retreat: A Transformational Wellness Destination in the Ozark Mountains
“The Ozarks provide the perfect backdrop with their untouched natural beauty, and we’re committed to honoring that setting with design and experiences that feel authentic, restorative, and unforgettable.”
The retreat is part of The Vesta Group’s broader mission to transform undervalued hospitality properties into high-end experiential destinations, a niche where the firm has built a reputation for both creative design and strong financial performance. By combining a wellness-driven concept with the region’s growing tourism appeal, Forest Springs Retreat aims to become the flagship property in what Hernandez calls a new wave of “anti-resort hospitality”—smaller, intentional, and deeply connected to place.
With design phases underway, the project will showcase eco-conscious architecture, local craftsmanship, and thoughtfully curated amenities. The development also reflects a broader movement toward experiential travel, where guests are seeking more than accommodation—they’re seeking transformation.
Forest Springs Retreat is projected to open its doors next year positioning itself as a premier destination for both wellness travelers and adventurers drawn to the natural wonders of the Ozarks.
