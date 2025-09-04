Mass Insight Awarded $30,000 Grant from KeyBank to Support Hampden County Advanced Placement Program

The funding will enable Mass Insight to offer their AP STEM & English Program in Hampden County.

We’re proud to help strengthen the bridge between corporate partners like KeyBank and the local communities they serve.” — Andrea Wolfe, President & CEO of Mass Insight

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mass Insight Education & Research has been awarded a $30,000 grant from KeyBank to support its Advanced Placement (AP) STEM & English Program in more than 20 Massachusetts high schools across Hampden County, supporting over 2,500 students. The program addresses the opportunity gaps that disproportionately affect students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, limiting their academic success and access to college and career pathways. Statewide, Mass Insight is partnered with nearly one quarter of Massachusetts public high schools.KeyBank previously awarded Mass Insight a $15,000 grant in 2024 for the same program. During the first year of support, Mass Insight worked together with KeyBank and the Springfield Public School District to forge a relationship between the bank and the local school community. As part of this initiative, KeyBank brought three employees to Springfield High School to offer their Banking Basics financial literacy education workshop to the school’s AP Economics students.Banking Basics is part of KeyBank’s Money, Me & Key program, which is designed to provide clients and members of the communities KeyBank serves—including students—with the tools and knowledge to help them make the financial moves best in line with their situation and their goals.“We’re incredibly grateful for KeyBank’s continued support this year,” said Andrea Wolfe, President & CEO of Mass Insight. “It’s inspiring to have a partner eager to connect directly with the communities their generosity impacts. We’re proud to help strengthen the bridge between corporate partners like KeyBank and the local communities they serve.”“At KeyBank, we believe financial empowerment is key to building stronger communities. This is especially true for our next generation of citizens. Our workshops cover a wide range of topics, from banking basics and how to improve your credit score to buying a car, preventing identity theft and considering home ownership. We’re thankful to have such a great community partner in Mass Insight,” said Matt Hummel, Connecticut/Massachusetts Market President, KeyBank.Since 1997, Mass Insight has been a valued partner to schools, districts, and state education agencies. Our team of former educators specializes in school transformation, the middle to high school transition, advanced academics, and postsecondary pathways. We are universalizing access to and success in rigorous, advanced coursework so that many more students achieve postsecondary success and economic mobility.About KeyBank:In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank Member FDIC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.