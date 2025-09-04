Aztec Airways Expands Bahamas Service with Direct Flights to Exuma

Aztec Airways pet friendly flights Free parking, private boarding and no TSA lines Scheduled flights to Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco, Bimini, Berry Island, Andros and more.

Aztec Airways expands access to the Bahamas by launching new direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Exuma International Airport starting November 13, 2025.

Exuma is one of the most breathtaking islands in the Bahamas, and we’re excited to make it more accessible for both U.S. travelers and travelers and Bahamians alike.” — Stuart Hanley, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Airways is proud to announce the launch of direct flight service from its private terminal at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) to Exuma International Airport (GGT), beginning Thursday, November 13, 2025.This marks Aztec Airways’ first new route in nearly five years, reinforcing its commitment to connecting travelers to the beautiful and hard-to-reach Out Islands of the Bahamas.Flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday, offering seamless, stress-free travel just in time for the holiday season and peak winter getaways. This initial schedule was developed with input and support from both island partners and travelers and will be closely monitored and adjusted as needed to best serve the community.Located just five minutes from Fort Lauderdale International’s commercial terminals, Aztec Airways makes it easy for out-of-state and international passengers to quickly connect to the Out Islands. Here, travelers also enjoy free parking, no TSA lines, and a consistent record of no cancellations—making the journey as easy as the destination is extraordinary.“We are thrilled to add Exuma to our growing list of destinations ,” said Stuart Hanley, CEO of Aztec Airways. “Exuma is one of the most breathtaking islands in the Bahamas, and we look forward to making it more accessible for travelers and Bahamians alike.”Recent events in air service have left residents, businesses, and travelers in Exuma seeking more reliable travel options. Aztec Airways is committed to meeting that demand—not only with dependable passenger flights, but also through its weekly scheduled cargo service transporting perishables and other essential goods. By serving both people and communities, Aztec will help keep the island connected and thriving year-round.Exuma, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, famous swimming pigs, and laid-back island lifestyle, will now be within effortless reach for travelers planning their winter escapes. Seats are available for booking immediately, with special early fares offered to celebrate this milestone launch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.