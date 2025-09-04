AG Brown calls on Trump to end illegal National Guard deployments in American cities

SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown today released a statement on the president’s continued illegal deployments of the National Guard and threats to expand their presence in more cities without justification.

“Trump’s National Guard deployments across the country are dangerous, illegal, and violate our founding principles. The president is taking Guard members away from their jobs and families not to protect the public, respond to true emergencies, or stand at the ready. He is taking them to create a military state in American cities and to bolster his image as an authoritarian who can do whatever he wants.

“Multiple judges have found these actions unconstitutional, including this week in a rebuke warning that Trump was ‘creating a national police force with the President as its chief.’ None of that, though, has diminished the president’s recklessness. His actions threaten our constitutional democracy. Our imperative is to protect the rule of law and see the Constitution persevere.”

