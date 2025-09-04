Secretary Naig Announces $200,000 Investment in the Choose Iowa Farms to Food Banks Program

Second year of state investment helps Choose Iowa members partner with food banks to help address food insecurity

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Sept. 4, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is investing an additional $200,000 for the second full year of the Choose Iowa Farms to Food Banks Program. Under the Department's Choose Iowa program, the successful initiative received a second year of funding from the Iowa Legislature during the 2025 session. Secretary Naig made the funding announcement in Hiawatha during a visit to HACAP (Hawkeye Area Community Action Program), one of six food banks partnering with Choose Iowa and its members.

“Iowa's continued investment in the Choose Iowa Farms to Food Banks Program is a vital step in addressing food insecurity across our state. By partnering with local food banks and farmers, we're not only providing fresh, nutritious food to those in need but also supporting local farmers and small businesses,” said Secretary Naig. “With a second year of funding, we're poised to build on the program's success and make an even greater impact in our communities. This initiative is just one of many ways Choose Iowa is creating new markets and opportunities for Iowa farmers and producers while building stronger connections that benefit Iowans in need.”

The Iowa Legislature allocated $200,000 for the second year of the program. The funding will be used to support six Iowa food banks including Food Bank of Iowa, HACAP, River Bend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Food Bank for the Heartland. Participating food banks match state funds dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact. Eligible purchases include dairy products, meat and poultry, eggs, honey and produce. Additionally, flour and grains are now eligible to be purchased this year.

During the first year, the program supported Iowans in 55 different counties. When factoring in the 1:1 match, food banks purchased $480,948.04 worth of local food from 24 Iowa farms and food hubs via Choose Iowa. This included 3,175 cases of dairy products and varied produce, 728 dozen eggs, 5,289 gallons of milk, and 109,939 individual items like yogurt cups and meat packages.

This program is a companion to the Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Pilot Program for Schools. Secretary Naig announced in May that 33 schools will be participating, with students enjoying local food from Choose Iowa members this school year.

Farmers wishing to have food purchased by food banks should apply to become a Choose Iowa member. Members enjoy a variety of benefits beyond being eligible to participate in this program. A current list of members can be found on the Choose Iowa website. Farmers or businesses with questions about Choose Iowa or this program should contact chooseiowa@iowaagriculture.gov.

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Choose Iowa’s marketing and brand program, now with nearly 300 statewide members, continues to build momentum and visibility. Find members or nearby farms and businesses at ChooseIowa.com.