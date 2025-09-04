iAccess Technologies Inc. Launches iFCS-9000: Digital Autopilot and Flight Director System for retrofit programs

IFCS-9000 flight control system

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iAccess Technologies Inc. , a leader in advanced avionics solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iFCS-9000, a fully digital autopilot and flight director system purpose-built to meet the evolving demands of military and commercial retrofit markets.Initially developed for the C-130H Hercules, the iFCS-9000 is designed to seamlessly replace aging analog systems across a wide range of aircraft platforms. Engineered with a modular, open architecture, it provides unmatched flexibility and performance while minimizing downtime and modification requirements-making it an ideal solution for fleet modernization, life-extension programs, and cockpit upgrades."With the iFCS-9000, we're delivering a modern, mission-ready autopilot system that integrates cleanly with both legacy and next-gen aircraft systems," said Hasan Ramloaui, CEO of iAccess Technologies Inc. "It's a smart, low-risk path to modernization for operators balancing budget, capability, and readiness."Built for Operational Demands - Designed for IntegrationThe iFCS-9000 is fully FAA TSO certifiable and has been approved for flight and in operational service since February 2024. Its robust capabilities, intuitive interface, and high reliability make it ideal for both defense platforms and civilian utility aircraft operating in high-tempo or rugged environments.Built to rigorous DO-160 environmental standards and boasting an MTBF of 40,000 hours, the iFCS-9000 offers a long-term, high-performance solution. Whether installed as part of a comprehensive cockpit upgrade or as a standalone enhancement, it delivers next-generation capabilities without requiring extensive aircraft modifications.Highlights Include:- Digital autopilot and flight director with integrated, customizable user interface- Adaptable to multiple aircraft platforms beyond the C-130H- FMS-coupled LNAV and VNAV modes for precision navigation- Reuse or replace legacy servos, simplifying installation- Autopilot modes include HDG, ALT SEL, ALT HLD, IAS, VS, VOR, LOC, BC, GS, APR, TOGA, and SYNC- Built-in analog-to-digital conversion-no need for full cockpit rewiring- Interoperable with GPS, FMS, INS, ADC, AHRS, MMR, and MFDs- MIL-STD-1553B interface available for military applications- NVIS/NVG compliant for night and tactical operations- MTBF exceeding 40,000 hours, meeting high mission-availability standards- Hosted on a compact, customizable mission computer for affordability and future scalability- Qualified to DO-160 environmental standards for harsh-operating conditionsA Smart Retrofit SolutionWhether part of a tactical upgrade for military fleets or a cost-effective enhancement for commercial operators, the iFCS-9000 delivers next-generation automation, reduced pilot workload, and increased mission efficiency-all without major aircraft modification. Its low SWaP (size, weight, and power) profile and flexible integration make it particularly well-suited for retrofit programs with constrained timelines or budgets.iAccess Technologies Inc. specializes in modern avionics systems engineered to improve performance, safety, and mission flexibility across a wide range of fixed-wing platforms. Supporting both defense and commercial sectors, iAccess enables operators to extend aircraft service life while incorporating future-ready capabilities.To request specifications, integration support, or a demo of the iFCS-9000, please contact info@iAccessTech.com or visit www.iaccesstech.com

