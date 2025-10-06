Cedar Dental Group Introduces Advanced Gum Disease Treatment Options in Renton

Cedar Dental Group

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Dental Group, a family dental practice located on Hardie Avenue in Renton, Washington, has expanded its periodontal program to offer cutting‑edge gum disease treatments . The announcement underscores the clinic’s commitment to providing evidence‑based care for patients seeking gum disease treatment in Renton. By enhancing its range of nonsurgical and surgical therapies, Cedar Dental Group aims to halt the progression of periodontal disease, preserve natural teeth and improve overall health outcomes for the community.Gum disease, or periodontal disease, is a common inflammatory condition caused by plaque and tartar buildup on tooth surfaces. In its earliest stage (gingivitis), gum disease is reversible with professional cleanings and improved oral hygiene. However, later stages can damage gums and underlying bone, leading to periodontal pockets, infection and even tooth loss. Studies estimate that nearly half of adults aged 30 and older have some form of gum disease, and about 9 percent require advanced periodontal treatment.To address this widespread issue, Cedar Dental Group offers a comprehensive suite of periodontal services. The program is led by Dr. Susan Chu, a general dentist with extensive experience in preventive, restorative and periodontal care.Key periodontal services include:• Dental prophylaxis: Routine cleanings to remove plaque and tartar from above and below the gum line, helping patients with gingivitis reverse the earliest signs of disease.• Scaling and root planing: A deep cleaning procedure that removes plaque and calculus from root surfaces and smooths rough areas to prevent bacterialreattachment.• Antibiotic therapy: Localized antibiotics or antimicrobial agents placed in periodontal pockets to reduce bacterial load and promote healing.• Laser periodontal therapy: Minimally invasive laser technology removes diseased tissue and sterilizes pockets with less discomfort than traditional surgery.• Surgical treatments: Pocket reduction (flap) surgery and guided tissue regeneration for advanced cases where nonsurgical therapies are insufficient.In addition to periodontal procedures, Cedar Dental Group provides comprehensive dental services, including exams, cleanings, fillings, crowns, root canals, implants, dentures and cosmetic treatments. The practice emphasizes patient education and preventive care to help families maintain healthy smiles.“Many people don’t realize that gum disease can progress silently until it threatens their teeth,” said Dr. Susan Chu, owner of Cedar Dental Group. “Our enhanced periodontal program combines advanced treatments with patient education to stop gum disease early and preserve oral health. We encourage Renton residents to schedule periodontal evaluations so we can address issues before they become serious.”Early intervention is critical in managing gum disease. The sooner gum disease is treated, the better the chances of achieving lasting oral health. While professional dental cleanings can reverse gingivitis, moderate and advanced periodontitis may require more intensive therapy, including surgery and ongoing maintenance. Because gum disease has been linked to systemic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, treating periodontal inflammation may also contribute to better overall health. By expanding its periodontal services, Cedar Dental Group responds to the high prevalence of gum disease and the need for specialized care in the Renton community.Patients interested in gum disease evaluations or other dental services can contact Cedar Dental Group at 425‑430‑0400 or email drsusanchu@gmail.com. The practice is located at 280 Hardie Ave. SW #3, Renton, WA 98057. Appointments are available for new and existing patients seeking comprehensive periodontal care.Cedar Dental Group is a family dental practice in Renton, Washington. Owned by Dr. Susan Chu, the clinic offers general, cosmetic and periodontal dentistry, including exams, cleanings, restorative procedures and advanced gum disease treatments. The practice focuses on patient education, preventive care and evidence‑based therapies for lasting oral health.

