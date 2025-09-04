Toronto Hosts International Conference to Unlock Mental Wellness Through Science and Ancient Wisdom

Global leaders gather in Toronto, Sept 24–26, 2025, to advance mental wellness by bridging spirituality, science, and practical tools

Science and spirituality meet to tackle global mental health challenges, providing practical, evidence-backed strategies to support resilience and wellness.” — Quantum Physicist Dr. Rulin Xiu

TORONTO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health is at a critical crossroads worldwide, and Toronto is taking center stage. The Second International Tao Science, Tao Technology, and Tao Research Conference will gather healthcare professionals, scientists, and wellness practitioners from around the globe to explore how ancient wisdom and modern science can unite to transform mental wellness Under the theme “Exploring and Elevating Mental Wellness: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science,” the conference will feature groundbreaking research, clinically validated techniques, and practical tools for reducing stress, cultivating resilience, and supporting emotional balance. Keynote speakers include Dr. Rulin Xiu, Dr. Peter Hudoba, Rev. Dr. Carol E. Richardson, Leila Kincaid, Sharon Mijares and others, all bringing fresh perspectives on self-healing, quantum science , and integrative mental wellness.Mental Wellness at the Heart of the ConferenceMental health affects nearly one in eight people worldwide, with stress, anxiety, and depression impacting individuals and communities alike. Conventional approaches are vital, yet many professionals and patients feel something deeper is missing. This conference bridges that gap, offering innovative tools and evidence-backed insights that unite science and spirituality for a more complete path to healing.Following the success of last year’s inaugural conference, which drew close to 1,000 participants globally, this three-day gathering expands the dialogue between science, spirituality, and clinical practice.Conference Themes and Highlights~ Breakthrough Research: Exploring how quantum science, Tao Science, and neuroscience open new pathways for mental wellness.~ Ancient Meets Modern: Bridging wisdom traditions with clinical research and data.~ Practical Tools for Everyday Life: Strategies for reducing stress, cultivating resilience, and supporting emotional balance.~ Clinical Validation: Insights from studies involving more than 600 participants, demonstrating measurable impacts on mental wellbeing.~ The Tao Calligraphy Healing Field: Transformative art creating a vibrational field that uplifts energy and promotes healing.With 27 CCPA-approved CEU credits, the conference offers a rare opportunity for health and wellness professionals to deepen their practice and bring evidence-backed tools directly to patients and clients.Featured Keynote Speakers~ Dr. Rulin Xiu – Quantum physicist and string theorist, exploring how quantum science and Tao Science reveal new pathways for resilience and mental wellbeing.~ Dr. Peter Hudoba – Former neurosurgeon, presenting findings from nearly two decades of studies demonstrating Tao self-healing techniques’ effectiveness in reducing stress and improving mental health outcomes.~ Rev. Dr. Carol E. Richardson, PhD, MDiv, MPH – Award-winning author and healer, sharing insights on Transpersonal Subtle Energy Fields of Consciousness and the Dao of Collective Mental Wellbeing.~ Leila Kincaid – Thought leader on the intersection of spirituality, science, and daily living, part of the conversation on The Tao as Way of Life.~ Sharon Mijares – Psychologist and educator dedicated to women’s empowerment and collective healing, exploring Taoist somatic practices and the art of myth for trauma recovery.~ Phil & Gisele L’Hirondelle – Spiritual teachers and mental health professionals, offering insights on how spiritual awakening experiences shape healing, resilience, and personal growth.Full speaker information is available here: https://taoscience.drsha.com/speakers Who Should AttendThe conference is designed for healthcare professionals, scientists, wellness practitioners, and anyone seeking fresh approaches to mental health and self-care. Attendees will gain evidence-based strategies and practical tools for supporting personal and community wellbeing.“Modern mental health challenges are reaching critical levels globally,” said Dr. Rulin Xiu. “Science provides valuable insights, and spirituality offers profound guidance—but the true breakthroughs happen where the two meet. This conference equips professionals and individuals with practical, evidence-based tools to foster resilience for themselves and the communities they serve.”Participation and RegistrationThe conference will be held in Toronto, September 24–26, 2025, with both in-person and virtual options available, making it accessible worldwide.For details and registration, visit: https://taoscience.drsha.com/conf2025 Media OpportunitiesA limited number of in-person media spaces are available for accredited journalists wishing to cover the conference onsite. Virtual press access can also be arranged. Interviews with keynote and featured speakers may be scheduled upon request.

