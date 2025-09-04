Day and Night work planned for Wailua bridge repairs

Main, News Posted on Sep 4, 2025 in Highways News

Contraflows Needed for Daytime Work Under the Mauka Bridge and Nightime Work on the Makai Bridge



LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of scheduled work on the Wailua Bridges over Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road through Monday, Sept. 15.

Wailua River Bridge (the mauka/southbound bridge)

The mauka/southbound bridge will be closed daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 15.

Lῑhu‘e/southbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound.

Mayor Bryan Baptiste Memorial Bridge (the makai/northbound bridge also known as the Wailua Plantation Bridge)

The makai/northbound bridge will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 15 including weekends.

Hanalei/northbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Wailua River Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound.

These closures are necessary for the Wailua Bridge Repair Project. The contractor will be performing bridge jacking to install components under the Wailua River Bridge and replacing deck panels on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Memorial Bridge. Remaining work includes drilled shafts, pier caps, spall repairs and scour protection to reinforce bridge. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users. To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

