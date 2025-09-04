Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,037 in the last 365 days.

Day and Night work planned for Wailua bridge repairs

Posted on Sep 4, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

Contraflows Needed for Daytime Work Under the Mauka Bridge and Nightime Work on the Makai Bridge

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of scheduled work on the Wailua Bridges over Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road through Monday, Sept. 15.  

 

Wailua River Bridge (the mauka/southbound bridge)  

  • The mauka/southbound bridge will be closed daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 15. 
  • Lῑhu‘e/southbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound.  

 

Mayor Bryan Baptiste Memorial Bridge (the makai/northbound bridge also known as the Wailua Plantation Bridge) 

  • The makai/northbound bridge will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 15 including weekends. 
  • Hanalei/northbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Wailua River Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound. 

 

These closures are necessary for the Wailua Bridge Repair Project. The contractor will be performing bridge jacking to install components under the Wailua River Bridge and replacing deck panels on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Memorial Bridge. Remaining work includes drilled shafts, pier caps, spall repairs and scour protection to reinforce bridge. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March 2026. 

 

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users. To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/ 

 

 

# # # 

 

Media contact: 

HDOT Public Affairs Office 

Phone: 808-587-2160 

Email: [email protected] 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Day and Night work planned for Wailua bridge repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more