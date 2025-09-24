Better Bites Introduction

Green Coast Pet launches Better Bites weight management and training treats. Better Bites come in 5 flavors and have only one ingredient, a fruit or vegetable

Every dog has a couple of fruits or vegetables that they go crazy for. We’ve decided to take advantage this and create a freeze dried, single ingredient treat that contains less than 1 calorie.” — Nick Massey

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Coast Pet®, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced today the introduction of BetterBites,™ tasty, single ingredient freeze dried fruit and vegetable treats and meal mixers for weight management and training that dogs just love! Better Bites are a great training treat and meal topper that contain less than 1 calorie per treat. Better Bites come in 5 flavors and have only one ingredient, a fruit or vegetable with no added sugars, fillers, additives or preservatives. Fruits and Vegetables, which are a source of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, are a healthy, low calorie treat for dogs that are also great for a dog's digestion and nutrition.

Better Bites make great training treats that won't add a lot of calories to a dog’s diet. They also make a great meal mixer that adds fiber, nutrients and flavor to a bowl of food.

Green Coast Pet freeze dries its Better Bites to crispy crunch perfection in the United States. Better Bites are free of artificial preservatives, corn, wheat, soy and added sugar. Better Bites come in the 5 great flavors: Pumpkin, Banana, Sweet Potato, Tart Cherry and Blueberry. This new trendsetting and versatile treat concept broadens the treat category beyond traditional baked or extruded dog treats.

“Our Better Bites are a crunchy, healthy treat that your dog will love and you will too! Every dog has a couple of fruits or vegetables that they go crazy for. We’ve decided to take advantage of this and freeze dry the fruits and vegetables that are the most popular with dogs for a treat that provides antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and contains less than 1 calorie per treat for a guilt free, highly nutritious and delicious treat,” said Nick Massey of Green Coast Pet. “This is an innovative, new treat category on-trend with what pet parents want, to treat their dogs in a healthy way without adding significant calorie intake. Mix them into your dog’s meal and add fiber to your dog’s diet without a lot of calories. They work great for training your dog as well and you don’t have to worry about too many calories. At Green Coast Pet, we believe that our retail partners will be able to offer a truly new, healthy and fun treat, expanding the treat and meal mixer category for their customers in a unique and fun way!”

Better Bites vegetable and fruit treats are distributed at wholesale by Phillips Pet Food and Supplies, Veterinary Service, Inc., SnS Pet Supplies, Faire and Wholesalepet.com

About Green Coast Pet

Green Coast Pet® is a national trend-leading, eco-friendly pet treat and supplement brand offering pets nationwide its Better Bites™ vegetable and fruit treats and meal mixers, Pawnut Butter®, Pawnut Butter with Honey ™, Pawnut Butter with Pumpkin™ and Pawnut Butter with Coconut® peanut butter dog treats; Green Coast Pet® Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Pumpkin, Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Honey, Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Coconut and Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Flax cookie dough treats, Green Coast Pet® Chicken and Beef Liver Crisps single ingredient air dried meat dog treats; Green Coast Pet® unsweetened apple sauce dog treats and Green Coast Pet® unsweetened applesauce with pumpkin dog treats; Green Coast Pet® Lickable peanut butter flavored Hemp, Calming, Probiotic and Hip and Joint dog supplements; Green Coast Pet® full spectrum and broad spectrum hemp oil and chew supplements for dogs and cats; and its Green Coast Pet ® Pill-a-Pet™ pill wraps. Green Coast Pet gives a portion of revenue from every purchase to pay to plant trees in the USA and take 2, 12 oz plastic bottles worth of plastic out of near water eco-systems.

