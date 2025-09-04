The Wild Goose Bar & Grill Brings Award-Winning Wings and Game-Day Vibes to Lincoln Square

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wild Goose Bar & Grill, a beloved neighborhood sports bar in the heart of Lincoln Square, is redefining the local bar experience with its unbeatable mix of craft beer, award-winning wings, and wall-to-wall sports action.Located at 4600 N Lincoln Ave, The Wild Goose is the go-to destination for locals and sports enthusiasts alike. With 15 high-definition TVs and a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, it's the perfect place to catch the big game — or simply unwind with friends.The bar’s menu is a crowd-pleaser, featuring juicy burgers, fresh wraps, crisp salads, and of course, their signature award-winning wings that keep guests coming back for more. A carefully curated selection of craft beers rounds out the experience, offering something for every palate."We’re proud to be part of the Lincoln Square community and love creating a space where people can relax, eat great food, and enjoy the game," said Andrew Van Ermen, owner of The Wild Goose. “Whether you're here for happy hour, a family dinner, or a weekend game, there's always something happening at The Goose.”With over 1,100 glowing reviews, The Wild Goose offers dine-in, outdoor seating, and in-store pickup, making it a flexible favorite for any occasion.For more information, visit wildgoosebar.com or follow along on Facebook for updates on events, specials, and seasonal celebrations — including their popular St. Patrick’s Day party and new drink features.Supported by Rany Management The Wild Goose Bar & Grill is proudly housed in a property managed by Rany Management, a trusted name in Chicago real estate known for supporting local businesses and fostering strong community ties. Rany Management’s commitment to well-maintained, tenant-focused properties has helped keep The Wild Goose as a fixture in Lincoln Square. Their dedication to partnering with neighborhood establishments has created a thriving environment for both new ventures and local favorites. If you are interested in leasing commercial space within Rany Management’s portfolio, please reach out to Eric Renkens directly at eric@ranymanagement.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.