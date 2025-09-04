Learnlife Receives STAR Endorsement from Montessori Global Education

Learnlife

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnlife , the global learning innovation community based in Barcelona, has been awarded a STAR Endorsement from Montessori Global Education, recognising the quality of its programmes and its commitment to authentic, child-centred learning.The endorsement highlights Learnlife’s learner-centred approach, where passion, purpose, and personal growth are placed at the heart of the learning journey.This recognition follows Learnlife’s recent selection as one of only 14 education innovations worldwide featured in HundrED’s Spotlight on Child-Centred Learning, chosen from over 200 submissions. Together, these acknowledgements affirm Learnlife’s role as a pioneer in reimagining education for a changing world.“At Learnlife, we believe learning should empower every learner to discover who they are and grow with confidence and purpose,” said Stephen Harris, Chief Learning Officer & Co-Founder of Learnlife.“We’re proud to be endorsed by Montessori Global Education—not just because it honours our child-centred approach, but because it amplifies a global shift toward education that is more human, meaningful, and future-ready.”Learnlife operates three learning hubs in Catalonia, offering primary and secondary programmes for learners aged 6 to 18. Beyond its hubs, Learnlife leads a global movement, supporting schools and educators worldwide to transition toward more personalised, purpose-driven learning.For families, the STAR Endorsement provides further reassurance that Learnlife offers an environment where children can discover their passions, develop a love of learning, and step confidently into their future with purpose.Visit learnlife.com to learn more.

