New research-based platform empowers religious judicatories to measure and enhance congregational vitality

We help congregations survive and thrive in challenging times.

Religious groups now have access to a digital platform designed to help them measure and improve the vitality and sustainability of their congregations.

The CVA-JP allows leaders to track vitality and sustainability over time, spotting common strengths and weaknesses among congregations and using these results to plan vitality intervention strategies.” — Ken Howard, Founder and President of FaithX

LUTHERVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congregational Vitality Assessment Judicatory Platform (CVA-JP) represents the first research-grounded, subscription-based online tool specifically created for support networks seeking to support their congregations’ long-term health and growth.

The CVA Judicatory Platform addresses three critical needs facing religious judicatories today: measuring congregational vitality against standardized metrics, allowing custom questions to address their unique contexts, and assessing the effectiveness of congregational support/interventions over time.

Comprehensive Assessment Across 13 Key Areas

The platform’s CVA evaluates 11 distinct areas of congregational vitality—measuring a congregation’s capacity to thrive—alongside two essential aspects of sustainability that determine a congregation’s capacity for self-sufficiency. These assessment areas include:

• Vision, Mission, and Discernment

• Lay Engagement and Empowerment

• Context Awareness and Inclusion

• Change Readiness

• Dealing with Differences and Conflict

• Worship

• Spiritual Life

• Formation, Education, and Training

• Outreach

• Leadership and Organization

• Stewardship

Unique Capabilities for Judicatory Leaders

“I am delighted to begin using the CVA and the CVA Judicatory Platform in Oklahoma,” said The Rt. Rev. Poulson Reed, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma. “While much of the Christian life cannot be measured, there are many indicators of vitality that can be. More vitality in congregations means more lives that can be transformed by God’s grace.”

The subscription-based model makes the comprehensive assessment tools accessible to judicatories of all sizes, from small regional bodies to large denominational structures overseeing hundreds of congregations. For more information about the CVA-JP, email us at info@faithx.net or check out our website (https://faithx.net/congregational-vitality-assessment-judicatory-platform-2-0/)!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.