Jesom Electrical and Plumbing Expands Services in Dickson County with Focus on Home Safety, Efficiency, and Reliability

DICKSON, TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesom Electrical and Plumbing today announced an expanded slate of electrical services alongside a rebrand from its former name, Jesom Construction. The transition reflects a sharpened focus on the company’s core strengths: providing dependable electrical and plumbing solutions for homeowners across Dickson County and beyond.The expanded offerings represent a refinement of focus. Jesom has reduced peripheral services to concentrate on critical residential needs such as GFCI outlet installs, ceiling fan replacements , breaker box installs and repairs, whole-home surge protection, and backup power generator installations. These core services, combined with plumbing solutions, address the essential infrastructure that directly impacts the safety, comfort, and efficiency of Tennessee homes.“Electrical systems are at the core of how families live every day,” said Jesus Soria, owner of Jesom Electrical and Plumbing. “From something as simple as a ceiling fan to the peace of mind that comes with backup power during a storm, we believe homeowners should have access to reliable service they can trust.”Dickson County continues to experience steady residential growth, with both new construction and aging homes creating a demand for reliable electrical upgrades. Many older properties rely on breaker boxes installed decades ago. Industry experts recommend evaluating panels every 20–25 years to ensure they meet current safety codes. Jesom has made breaker box installs and repairs a central focus, as properly maintained systems significantly reduce the risk of electrical fires, power failures, and costly outages.Likewise, GFCI outlets —required in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and outdoor spaces—have become a cornerstone of residential safety. These outlets are designed to prevent electric shock in high-moisture environments, a feature that has proven critical in Tennessee’s humid climate. By offering professional installation, Jesom helps homeowners bring their properties up to current safety standards.With Middle Tennessee prone to heavy storms and unexpected power outages, homeowners are increasingly turning to surge protection and backup power solutions. Whole-home surge protectors safeguard appliances, electronics, and HVAC systems from sudden power spikes that can cause thousands of dollars in damage.Jesom’s backup generator installations provide another level of protection. Whole-home generator systems ensure that heating, cooling, refrigerators, freezers, and other essentials continue operating when the grid goes down. For families in rural areas or those with medical equipment needs, uninterrupted power can be life-saving.“Storm season is unpredictable, and power outages can be more than just an inconvenience,” added Soria. “Our generator installations and surge protection services give families confidence that their homes are prepared.”Many Tennesseans also rely on sheds, workshops, and barndominiums that require dedicated electrical service. Jesom Electrical and Plumbing provides outbuilding wiring solutions, including subpanel installations and feeder lines to support modern appliances, lighting, HVAC systems, hot tubs, and spas.The company also offers specialized electrical support for modern lifestyle upgrades such as saunas, red light therapy rooms, and other high-demand installations. These projects often require dedicated circuits, breaker upgrades, and professional wiring to ensure both safety and performance.Beyond safety, Jesom emphasizes the efficiency benefits of upgrading electrical systems. Ceiling fan replacements improve comfort while reducing energy costs by circulating air more effectively. Surge protection extends the life of appliances and electronics, while modern breaker boxes minimize wasted power and boost household efficiency.“Small upgrades add up,” said Soria. “We help families save money, extend the life of their homes, and avoid emergencies before they happen.”The rebrand marks a strategic decision by the company to focus on what matters most to local homeowners. While Jesom Construction once offered a broader range of general contracting services, the leadership team recognized that electrical and plumbing solutions were consistently the most critical—and most requested—areas of work.By narrowing its scope, Jesom Electrical and Plumbing can dedicate resources, training, and expertise to these essential services. This sharper focus allows the company to deliver greater value and reliability to clients while maintaining the trust it has built throughout the community.Although the spotlight is on electrical work, Jesom continues to provide plumbing services and whole-home water filtration that homeowners rely on every day. Offerings include water heater repairs, main line clog removal, frozen pipe solutions, leak detection, and bathroom upgrades such as shower head adjustments and fixture replacements. The combination of plumbing and electrical expertise ensures that families have one dependable partner for the most important systems in their homes.Jesom Electrical and Plumbing sees itself as more than a service provider. By investing in safety-focused upgrades, energy-efficient solutions, and storm-prep installations, the company is helping families secure their homes for the future. As Dickson County grows and changes, Jesom remains committed to being a reliable partner for the community it calls home.“Families shouldn’t have to guess whether their home’s systems are safe,” said Soria. “We’re here to take that burden off their shoulders so they can focus on living life with confidence.”

