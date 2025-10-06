The Home Lighter Introduces Energy‑Efficient LED Lighting Fixtures Across the Monterey Peninsula

The Homelighter

Pacific Grove lighting store debuts modern LED fixtures & design services, helping Monterey, Salinas & Santa Cruz homes and businesses save energy & shine.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Lighter , Inc., a family‑owned lighting showroom located on Sunset Drive in Pacific Grove, has announced the launch of a curated line of LED lighting fixtures and design services. This initiative offers residents and businesses across the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas and Santa Cruz access to stylish, energy‑efficient lighting solutions tailored to their needs. The introduction of LED lighting fixtures in Monterey, CA comes at a time when energy costs are rising and consumers are seeking sustainable products that also elevate the aesthetics of their spaces.Operating since 1964, The Home Lighter specializes in lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, lamps and home décor. With the addition of a dedicated LED section, the showroom now stocks a broad selection of residential and commercial fixtures, including recessed lights, pendant lights, outdoor sconces and under‑cabinet strips. Certified lighting consultants are available to assist with product selection, lighting design and project planning.Key offerings include:• Energy‑efficient LED fixtures: LEDs use up to 90 percent less power and can last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, reducing electricity consumption and maintenance costs. They also generate less heat, improving safety and comfort in homes and businesses. Lighting design consultations: Experts help clients determine fixture placement, color temperature and dimming options to create functional and inviting spaces.• Outdoor and landscape lighting: Weather‑resistant fixtures illuminate pathways, patios and gardens while minimizing energy use.• Smart lighting systems: Integration of dimmers, timers and wireless controls allows users to adjust lighting schedules and settings for convenience and efficiency.• Ceiling fans and decorative lamps: Complementary products that enhance air circulation and interior style.“We’re thrilled to offer our community high‑quality LED lighting options that combine design with sustainability,” said Brieann Martinez, owner of The Home Lighter, Inc. “LED technology not only cuts energy consumption dramatically but also provides beautiful illumination for homes and businesses.”LED technology is transforming the lighting industry by delivering substantial energy savings and longer product lifespans compared with incandescent and halogen options. As California advances toward energy‑efficiency goals and building codes require more efficient lighting, homeowners and businesses are turning to LEDs to reduce their electricity bills and carbon footprints. By expanding its LED offerings, The Home Lighter helps customers stay ahead of regulatory requirements while enjoying modern design options.To explore the new LED lighting collection or schedule a design consultation, customers can visit The Home Lighter showroom at 2034 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove, CA 93950 , call 831‑655‑5500 or email brieann.m.martinez@gmail.com.The Home Lighter, Inc. is a locally owned lighting retailer and design center serving the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas and Santa Cruz. Founded in 1964, the company offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor lighting, ceiling fans and home décor products, along with professional design consultations.

