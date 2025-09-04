Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$7M for Resort-Style Estate in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Ultimate Retreat on 3.7 Santa Fe Acres with 18,000sf Living Area Traditional Puebloan Main House Plus Three Private Guest Casitas Stunning Pool, Spa, and Grand Portal for 100+ Person Entertainment

Auction closes live on 18 September via the firm’s online marketplace in cooperation with The Lyon Group of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$7M for 211 Camino Norte – a 3.7 acre estate nestled in Santa Fe’s exclusive Northside with resort-style amenities and cutting-edge sustainable features. The property will be auctioned in cooperation with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of the Lyon Group of Sotheby’s International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage. Bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live in Hong Kong at the The Upper House on 18 September as part of the firm’s annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

With panoramic mountain views and unmatched seclusion, this prestigious estate is designed for both grand entertaining and quiet retreat. The gated compound spans approximately 18,000 square feet of living space across a 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom main residence and three guest casitas, all thoughtfully integrated into lush, landscaped grounds.

Designed with impeccable attention to detail, the main home is a timeless blend of traditional Puebloan architecture and world-class amenities. Sustainability and modern comforts are central to the home’s design, with energy-efficient features including rainwater collection, gray water systems, and tankless water heaters.

“211 Camino Del Norte is the very definition of elevated high desert living,” said Carolyn Wright, VP Business Director at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “It balances scale and intimacy with total precision—from the showstopping grand portal to the peaceful private courtyards. The auction platform is the perfect venue for connecting properties of this caliber with the ideal discerning, global audience – one who appreciates this level of rarity and refinement.”

“This is one of the most special properties I’ve had the privilege to represent,” said listing agent Neil Lyon. “Its location in Santa Fe’s northeast city limits offers the perfect combination of seclusion and access. The craftsmanship, scale, and thoughtful amenities make it a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a buyer seeking luxury, beauty, and a sense of place.”

The home’s prime location offers a rare blend of natural serenity and convenient access to Santa Fe’s vibrant cultural scene. Known for its breathtaking views and proximity to the Santa Fe National Forest and ski basin, the location is favored by those seeking a peaceful, nature-connected lifestyle without sacrificing access to city amenities.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. Photography and video credit Mike Eustis, Grant Wiseman, and Concierge Auctions.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.