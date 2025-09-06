AroVue Introduces Falcon UAV: High-Altitude, Long-Endurance Drone Responding to Federal Calls for USA Drone Dominance

The White House has made it clear: American communities must benefit from the same advanced UAV technologies pioneered for defense” — Chris Seebert, President of AroVue.com

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AroVue.com today announced the expansion of its Falcon UAV platform, a high-altitude, long-distance drone platform designed for persistent aerial coverage in support of U.S. law enforcement, emergency response, and public safety agencies.

This launch comes in direct response to the White House directive on “Unleashing American Drone Dominance” (June 2025) and the Department of Defense’s creation of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (August 2025), both of which emphasize accelerating domestic drone capabilities to protect U.S. communities, infrastructure, and national interests.

Military-Grade Manufacturing with Civilian Mission Focus:

The Falcon is manufactured by a proven U.S. Army and Department of Defense contractor — the same industrial base advancing next-generation platforms such as the LUCAS loitering drone. Leveraging this pedigree, AroVue adapts high-performance defense technology for non-kinetic domestic missions, including:

● Search & Rescue in rugged terrain with thermal and LIDAR payloads.

● Disaster Response with wide-area communications relay.

● Maritime & Border Patrol with beyond-line-of-sight (BVLOS) endurance.

● Law Enforcement Support for persistent surveillance, license plate recognition, and real-time situational awareness.

High-Altitude. Long-Endurance. Multi-Mission.

The Falcon provides:

● Flight Duration: 8–12+ hours continuous operations.

● Altitude Ceiling: Above typical law-enforcement UAVs for broader coverage.

● Comms Flexibility: Dual-mode (cellular + satellite) with mesh networking for uninterrupted C2.

● Payloads: Trillium HD EO/IR, LPR systems, and AI-enabled video analytics.

Compliance and Cost Efficiency:

At $150–$300 per flight hour, the Falcon dramatically reduces reliance on helicopters costing $3,000+ per hour. Unlike overseas loitering munitions, AroVue’s Falcon operates in full compliance with FAA Part 108 BVLOS rules and U.S. restrictions prohibiting kinetic drone operations in domestic airspace.

AroVue CEO Statement:

“The White House has made it clear: American communities must benefit from the same advanced UAV technologies pioneered for defense. With the Falcon, we’re answering that call — delivering DoD-grade performance to police departments, sheriffs, and emergency agencies at a fraction of helicopter cost,” said Chris Seebert, President of AroVue.com.

About AroVue.com:

AroVue.com is pioneering Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) for law enforcement, fire/rescue, and municipal agencies nationwide. By providing high-endurance UAV platforms, centralized dispatch centers, and integrated sensor networks, AroVue reduces costs, improves public safety, and prepares communities for the future of aerial response.

