S.C. Department of Natural Resources establishes new sub-department

Pictured (L-R) Chief Cheyenne Twilley and Dr. Tom Mullikin, director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Merger of education, outreach, and information aimed at enhancing public engagement

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has established an Office of Education, Outreach, and Information, a new department dedicated to strengthening communication, collaboration, and public engagement across the agency.Led by departmental Chief Cheyenne Twilley, who previously served as director of Public Information, the new office brings together public information (still directed by Twilley), as well as SCDNR’s education and outreach components under one central communications arm.Twilley, widely held to be an expert in strategic communication for coastal management, worldwide, has served as lead facilitator for many sizable environmental projects, coordinating work between thought leaders, decisionmakers, stakeholders, and veritable boots-on-the ground all aimed at building and ensuring long-term support for conservation and resilience efforts.“Cheyenne is ideally suited for this new and expanded role,” said SCDNR Director Tom Mullikin. “What she has done for us here so far at SCDNR first as public information director, now as chief of the Office of Education, Outreach, and Information is nothing short of phenomenal and may be measured by the extraordinary amount of media we generated nationwide during our annual SC7 Expedition of which SCDNR is now a leading partner with Global Eco Adventures and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor. I’ll have much more forthcoming to say about that and her.”The purpose of the Office of Education, Outreach, and Information is to unify messaging both within the agency and to the public. By improving coordination across SCDNR’s divisions, the office will help ensure that communications are clear, consistent, and streamlined—preventing duplication of effort while expanding the agency’s reach.“We will continue to amplify our story—that SCDNR is second to none,” said Twilley. “By building on this strong foundation, we can ensure our messaging stays consistent, coordinated, and impactful.”Twilley added: “This office will enhance how we communicate with each other as an agency and with the communities and broader public we serve.”Through the Office of Education, Outreach, and Information; SCDNR will continue to build stronger connections with communities, partners, and stakeholders while advancing its mission to conserve and protect South Carolina’s natural resources.— For more information, please visit SCDNR at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/

