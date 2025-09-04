Maryland Greenspace Equity Program Grants Available for Appraisals

September 4, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now taking applications for Greenspace Equity Program Appraisal Funding Grants, which provide money for independent appraisals for acquisitions that may qualify for an FY 2027 Greenspace Equity Program Grant.

The goal of the Greenspace Equity Program is to preserve, create, and improve public greenspaces that enhance the public health and livability of overburdened and underserved communities. This appraisal funding grant is to help reduce the barrier of upfront costs for qualified land trusts and local governments with limited funds available to spend on appraisals for a potential acquisition project. Applicants selected and approved for appraisal funding must procure and complete the independent appraisals in time to submit an application for the acquisition of the subject property in the upcoming FY 2027 Greenspace Equity Program Grant round, which will be made available shortly.

Interested applicants should visit the Greenspace Equity Program webpage for more information about this grant opportunity, including the Grant Proposal Guide, the Application and Project Agreement, and the Greenspace Equity Viewer, which maps the qualifying areas throughout the state. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The source of funds for this program is from Program Open Space. Up to $120,000 in previous FY 2025 funding is available for this appraisal grant round.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.