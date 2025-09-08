SOCAP International Partners with Stevie® Awards to Launch Exclusive New Categories for Members

Founded in 1973, SOCAP International is the premier professional association for customer care leaders across industries.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOCAP International , the nation’s only membership community for customer care and CX professionals, is proud to announce its first-ever partnership with the prestigious 20th annual StevieAwards for Sales & Customer Service. This collaboration introduces three new award categories open exclusively to SOCAP members with no entry fee required.For the first time, SOCAP members can showcase their achievements on a global stage through the Stevie Awards, widely regarded as the world’s top honors for customer service and contact center excellence.The three SOCAP-exclusive categories are:• Best Use of Technology in Customer Service• Innovation in Customer Service• Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year“This partnership gives SOCAP members unparalleled access to recognition at the highest level in our industry,” says Angela Bragg, SOCAP Board of Directors, SOCAP Retail Community Chair and Sr. Director, Consumer Services, Carhartt. “By waiving entry fees, Stevie Awards leadership is helping us remove barriers to ensure every SOCAP member organization has the chance to shine.”SOCAP Stevie Award winners will be announced at the SOCAP Retail Summit April 29-30 in Columbus, Ohio. The final entry deadline is January 14.SOCAP members can find more information on the three award categories, here . To submit nominations, members should make an account on the Stevie Awards website About SOCAP InternationalFounded in 1973, SOCAP International is the premier professional association for customer care leaders across industries. SOCAP facilitates collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development for CX professionals and their solution providers. Learn more at www.SOCAP.org About the Stevie AwardsThe Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. Since 2002, the Stevies have recognized the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com Media Contact:Sage Johnson, Marketing Director, SOCAP Internationalsage@KnowledgeRhino.com

