The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular Returns Thanksgiving Weekend with a Brand New Winter Wonderland Carnival

Ballantyne's Backyard to host the fourth annual walk-through light show, Nov. 28–Dec. 30, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas' most dazzling holiday tradition is back — and bigger than ever. The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will return to Ballantyne's Backyard, located at 11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte, starting the Thanksgiving weekend and running from Friday, November 28, through Monday, December 30, 2025. Now in its fourth year, the event continues to bring holiday magic, memory-making moments, and more than a million lights to life. Last year, more than 90,000 visitors from across the region made the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular part of their family tradition. Tickets start at only $10.New in 2025: The Winter Wonderland CarnivalThe biggest new attraction of the season brings the joy of a holiday fair to Ballantyne’s Backyard. Included with general admission, the Winter Wonderland Carnival features the Sooper Jet kiddie coaster for young thrill seekers, the Bear Affair spinning ride, and a rapid slide sure to delight guests of all ages. For those looking to elevate the fun, the classic Ferris wheel, offering twinkling skyline views, is available as a $20 add-on. Whether entertaining little ones or tapping into nostalgic fun, the Winter Wonderland Carnival offers festive excitement at every turn.Get ready to relive your favorite memories as our fan favorites return, now with even more to love.From dazzling light trails to interactive fun, returning attractions include:• A half-mile walking trail featuring 40 percent more light displays and dazzling new scenes• The glowing walk-through Ice Castle and Princess Carriage• Beloved Frosty’s Fun Land with REAL SNOW and the illuminated Elf Playground• Magical interactive wand elements, available as a $20 add-on, invite guests to unlock surprises hidden throughout the light displays.• Nightly appearances by Santa Claus through Dec. 23• Life-sized snow globes and performances by ballerinas and live entertainers on select evenings• The Holiday Village features charming local boutiques, a changing lineup of food trucks, and festive drinks to warm both hands and spirits.VIP perksUpgrade to VIP admission for a truly special night out. VIP guests are treated to a keepsake mug with bottomless hot chocolate, access to the exclusive HO HO Glow Lounge & Bar, private restrooms, and a dedicated entrance to skip the lines.Accessibility UpgradesAll pathways are now concrete or decked for a smoother experience, making the route accessible for strollers, wheelchairs, and scooters. (A few gentle hills remain.)Tickets and DatesOpen nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m.Closed Christmas Day | Early closure on Christmas EvePlease refer to ncholidaylights.com for specific times and holiday closures.General admissionStarting at $10 (Monday – Thursday, 8 to 10 p.m.)$15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Monday – Thursday and 8 to 10 p.m., Friday – Sunday*$20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday$25 for Any Night General Admission tickets (these are limited and will sell out)Free on-site parkingVIP admission: $39, includes a keepsake mug with bottomless hot chocolate, access to HO HO Glow Lounge & Bar, private restrooms, and a dedicated entrance.Add-on experiencesMagical Snowflake Wand – $20Winter Wonderland Carnival Rides – $20; Includes four ride tickets, each redeemable for one attraction: the Ferris Wheel, Bear Affair, Sooper Jet Kiddie Roller Coaster, or Rapid Slide.Special eventsLight Up the Schools Program: Schools are invited to participate in the Light Up the Schools Program, raising funds while enjoying a magical holiday experience. Each participating school is assigned a unique code, which entitles it to a 10 percent discount on ticket purchases for parents, teachers, and community members. In addition, schools receive a 10 percent commission on all ticket sales made using their exclusive code.For tickets or school fundraising information, visit ncholidaylights.com or contact shack@drinkeatrelax.com or call 800-830-3976. Ext. 100.Grand Opening Celebration: Media & Influencer NightA special Grand Opening Celebration for media, social media influencers, and their families will take place on opening night, Friday, November 28, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Complimentary admission will be provided to those who pre-register. Guests will be among the first to experience the lights, attractions, and festive fun as the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular officially kicks off the 2025 season. To register, please contact shack@drinkeatrelax.com.Find supporting photography and B-roll at this link

