Truly Indian Unveils New Packaging Inspired by India’s Street Food Culture

From samosas, naan, and Indian street wraps to vegan curries, flavored rice, and cooking sauces—discover Truly Indian’s authentic, ready-to-eat Indian meals.

Truly Indian unveils bold new packaging and a full lineup of authentic Indian food—handmade in India, vegan, vegetarian, and ready to eat.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truly Indian is rolling out bold new packaging nationwide this September, inspired by the color, flavor, and energy of India’s iconic street food scene. More than a visual refresh, the redesign was created in partnership with New York–based Design Director Andrew Bly to bring the brand’s motto, “Taste the Real India,” to life and capture the vibrancy and spirit of India’s street food culture.A Fresh Look That Tells the Real StoryCrafted in India using traditional methods, every Truly Indian product is more than a meal, it’s a piece of India’s culinary heritage. The new look brings that story to life, reflecting the color, energy, and artistry of the streets where these recipes were born.“The proudest moment for us came when our teams in India said the new design finally captures the beauty and authenticity of what they create", said Rasa Kumar, Senior Vice President.Truly Indian Taste, No Compromise* Authenticity: Handmade and small-batch kettle cooked in India with traditional recipes.* Clean Label: Vegan, vegetarian, Non-GMO Project-certified, Kosher, and Halal-certified.* Versatility: Products designed to work together to create a complete Indian meal experience.* Value & Growth: Fully vertically integrated ADF Foods Ltd. manufacturing in India ensures affordability and strong retailer margins.* Fan Favorites, Now in Fresh PackagingTruly Indian’s refreshed lineup is proudly crafted in India, staying true to tradition while delivering convenient, authentic meals for everyday enjoyment.* Street Food Staples: Handmade Potato & Pea Samosas with chutneys and authentic Indian Street Wraps or “Kathi Rolls” bring the bold, mouthwatering flavors of India’s street markets to the freezer aisle.* Fresh From the Tandoor: Plain and Garlic, handmade from scratch Naans, certified low-glycemic and topped with field fresh ingredients.* Ready-to-Eat Favorites: Vegan entrées like Chana Masala, Dal Makhani, and Palak Paneer, along with Flavored Rice Pouches such as Tikka Masala Rice and * Bombay Biryani, make it easy to build a complete Indian meal in minutes.* Bold Vegan Cooking Sauces: Our plant-based, better for you takes on North India’s beloved Butter Chicken and Tikka Masala traditionally simmered in small batches to bring the true essence of Indian cuisine to your kitchen.As the new packaging begins rolling out this September, the moment carries deep meaning for the teams in India who handcraft every recipe with care and tradition. “This rebrand is more than a new look—it’s our love letter to India, and to everyone who makes Truly Indian truly special,” said Rasa Kumar, Senior Vice President.Media Inquiries & InterviewsFor media inquiries, contact Vanessa Jean-Jacques at vanessa@adf-foods.com.About Truly IndianTruly Indian brings the bold, authentic flavors of India’s street foods to the U.S. with handmade samosas, tandoori-baked naan, ready-to-eat meals, flavored rice pouches, and cooking sauces. Crafted in India using generational cooking techniques, farm-fresh ingredients, and authentic spices, the brand celebrates the vibrant spirit of India while making its most beloved tastes easy to enjoy at home. Learn more at www.trulyindianfoods.com and follow @trulyindianfood on Instagram.Founded in 1932, ADF Foods is a 4th generation family-owned enterprise and a leading producer of frozen and shelf-stable prepared Indian foods. With state-of-the-art factories and a global presence, ADF Foods offers over 400 products to families in 55 countries. The company remains dedicated to its roots and recipes, crafting culinary delights that capture the essence of Indian cuisine. www.adf-foods.com

From Samosas to Curries: Truly Indian’s Complete Lineup Cooked & Served

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.