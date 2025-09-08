New York Workers Compensation Law Firm Cass & Peters Highlights Rising Injuries Among Remote and Gig Workers
NYC law firm Cass & Peters urges remote and gig workers to understand their workers’ comp rights as injuries outside the office rise.
“Just because you’re not in a physical office doesn’t mean you lose your right to workplace protections,” said a spokesperson for Cass & Peters. “We are seeing a noticeable increase in cases involving delivery drivers, rideshare operators, and employees injured in their home offices. These workers often face hurdles when trying to access the benefits they deserve.”
Remote Workers at Risk
Since the pandemic, remote work has become the new normal for thousands of New Yorkers. While it offers flexibility, it also presents unique risks:
Carpal tunnel syndrome from improper desk or laptop setups
Slip-and-fall injuries in home offices and shared coworking spaces
Vision strain and stress-related conditions caused by extended hours online
Gig Economy Dangers
Workers in the gig economy—such as rideshare drivers, food delivery couriers, and app-based contractors—are especially vulnerable. Common injury claims include:
Vehicle accidents during deliveries or rides
Back and shoulder injuries from repetitive lifting
Assaults or unsafe conditions during late-night work
Navigating a Complicated System
While remote and gig work arrangements continue to evolve, the workers’ compensation system has not kept pace. Many injured workers are denied coverage or discouraged from filing claims, simply because their injury did not occur in a traditional workplace setting.
Cass & Peters emphasizes that New York law often does cover these workers, but timely action and legal guidance are critical. “Insurance carriers can be quick to dismiss or underpay claims, leaving injured workers in financial distress,” the spokesperson added. “That’s why we encourage anyone hurt while working—whether at home or on the road—to contact an attorney right away.”
Advocacy for All Workers
Cass & Peters is committed to fighting for the rights of all New Yorkers who suffer injuries on the job, no matter where the job takes place. From offices to kitchens to city streets, the firm provides representation that helps workers recover lost wages, pay medical bills, and secure long-term benefits when needed.
