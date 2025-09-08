New York Workers Compensation Law Firm Cass & Peters Highlights Rising Injuries Among Remote and Gig Workers

Uber Eats delivery worker navigates dangerous New York City streets on an electric bike, carrying a bright green backpack past yellow cabs

NYC law firm Cass & Peters urges remote and gig workers to understand their workers’ comp rights as injuries outside the office rise.

Remote and gig workers deserve the same protections as anyone in an office. We’re here to make sure they aren’t left behind.” — Alan Cass, Founding Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cass & Peters, a trusted New York workers’ compensation law firm , is sounding the alarm on the rise of injuries among remote employees and gig economy workers. With more people than ever working from home or earning income through app-based jobs, many are unaware of how workers’ compensation laws apply outside traditional workplaces.“Just because you’re not in a physical office doesn’t mean you lose your right to workplace protections,” said a spokesperson for Cass & Peters. “We are seeing a noticeable increase in cases involving delivery drivers, rideshare operators, and employees injured in their home offices. These workers often face hurdles when trying to access the benefits they deserve.”Remote Workers at RiskSince the pandemic, remote work has become the new normal for thousands of New Yorkers. While it offers flexibility, it also presents unique risks:Carpal tunnel syndrome from improper desk or laptop setupsSlip-and-fall injuries in home offices and shared coworking spacesVision strain and stress-related conditions caused by extended hours onlineGig Economy DangersWorkers in the gig economy—such as rideshare drivers, food delivery couriers, and app-based contractors—are especially vulnerable. Common injury claims include:Vehicle accidents during deliveries or ridesBack and shoulder injuries from repetitive liftingAssaults or unsafe conditions during late-night workNavigating a Complicated SystemWhile remote and gig work arrangements continue to evolve, the workers’ compensation system has not kept pace. Many injured workers are denied coverage or discouraged from filing claims, simply because their injury did not occur in a traditional workplace setting.Cass & Peters emphasizes that New York law often does cover these workers, but timely action and legal guidance are critical. “Insurance carriers can be quick to dismiss or underpay claims, leaving injured workers in financial distress,” the spokesperson added. “That’s why we encourage anyone hurt while working—whether at home or on the road—to contact an attorney right away.”Advocacy for All WorkersCass & Peters is committed to fighting for the rights of all New Yorkers who suffer injuries on the job, no matter where the job takes place. From offices to kitchens to city streets, the firm provides representation that helps workers recover lost wages, pay medical bills, and secure long-term benefits when needed.About Cass & PetersCass & Peters, LLP is a New York law firm with offices in the Bronx and Brooklyn, dedicated to protecting injured workers through workers’ compensation and personal injury representation. The firm is known for its strong advocacy, compassionate client service, and commitment to ensuring every worker receives fair treatment.Media Contact:Carmela MaranoCass & Peters, LLPPhone: (212) 349-3420Email: info@cassandpeters.comWebsite: www.cassandpeters.com

