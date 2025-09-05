Lucy Goosey Natural Pet Coat Refresh Spray Launch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrategicEM Products Launches Lucy Goosey™ Natural Coat Refresh Spray — Bringing Professional-Grade Pet Care to Every Home

StrategicEM Products, a natural pet care brand dedicated to high-quality, eco-friendly, and effective nutraceuticals, conditioning, and grooming solutions, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Lucy Goosey™ Natural Coat Refresh Spray. Once available only to veterinary clinics, animal health organizations, and licensed professional groomers, these professional-grade formulas are now accessible to every pet parent.

“Our mission is simple: to make natural, high-quality pet care products that are easy to use and effective,” said Sean Oppen, President of StrategicEM Products. “With Lucy Goosey’s Natural Coat Refresh Spray, we’ve combined soothing botanicals with proven hydration and odor-eliminating ingredients to give pets a fresher, softer, healthier coat—instantly.”

Formulated with Oatmeal, Quinoa, Jojoba Oil, and Flaxseed, the spray hydrates, softens, and revitalizes coats while leaving behind a fresh, long-lasting scent. Free from sulfates, parabens, and alcohol, it is ideal for dogs with sensitive skin. As with all Lucy Goosey products, the spray is eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and made with sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting the brand’s commitment to both animal wellness and environmental responsibility.

Lucy Goosey’s playful spirit shines through with its new scent lineup—including Cotton Candy, Grape Bubble Gum, Cinnamon Bun, and Strawberry Shortcake. With award-winning packaging and unique scratch-and-sniff labels, the brand turns everyday grooming into a fun, sensory experience for both pets and their owners.

The launch will be supported by an interactive social media campaign, featuring influencers and content creators sharing authentic reviews and experiences. An educational blog series will also accompany the rollout, offering pet parents expert tips on natural grooming and daily care routines.

In line with its mission-driven values, Lucy Goosey proudly supports HEALS (Humans Enriching Animals’ Lives), a nonprofit organization working to end economic euthanasia and pet surrender due to financial hardship. A portion of the proceeds will help keep pets and their families together longer.

Availability

Lucy Goosey™ Natural Coat Refresh Spray is available now online at Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

Media Contact: info@mind64.com

