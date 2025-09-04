Service Women's Action Network Expands Support for Military Women and Veterans Through 24/7 Case Management Hotline

Service Women's Action Network (SWAN)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Women's Action Network (SWAN), the leading voice for women who have served or are currently serving in the military, continues to provide critical support services through its comprehensive case management program and 24/7 confidential hotline. The organization advocates for service women while offering direct assistance to address the unique challenges faced by military women, veterans, and their families.

SWAN's case management services provide one-on-one support to ensure service members and veterans have access to essential information, tools, and resources needed to overcome barriers. The 24/7 Case Management Hotline offers real-time, confidential assistance for immediate needs and questions, serving as a safe space for servicemembers and others to seek help regardless of the issue.

The organization maintains a network of vetted pro bono resources specifically designed to address challenges that service women, veterans, and their families encounter. Through direct case management, SWAN connects individuals with appropriate support services while providing personalized guidance throughout the process.

Beyond individual support services, SWAN works extensively with Congress, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other federal agencies to advance legislation and implement policies that benefit service women. The organization collaborates with like-minded coalitions, Military Service Organizations (MSOs), Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), and other partners to advocate for systemic change.

SWAN's advocacy efforts have contributed to significant policy achievements, including opening all military roles to service women, strengthening accountability for sex offenders in the military justice system, eliminating barriers to disability claims for those who have experienced military sexual trauma, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare services for military and veteran women.

The organization advocates to transform military and veteran culture by addressing sexual misconduct, increasing opportunities for women, and ensuring comprehensive healthcare needs, including reproductive care, are fully met. SWAN accomplishes this through education, speaking engagements, and participation in events at government agencies and educational institutions that focus on military women's contributions and needs.

Leading the organization is CEO Elisa Cardnell, a service-connected disabled veteran who served for 11 years in the Navy. Cardnell, who later worked as a high school math and physics teacher, made history as a single mother by becoming the first federal candidate for office to include a nanny as part of the campaign team.

Military women, veterans, and their families seeking support services or information about available resources can access SWAN's comprehensive support programs through the organization's website or confidential hotline.

About Service Women's Action Network

Service Women's Action Network (SWAN) is the voice of women who have served or are currently serving in the military. The organization is dedicated to supporting, connecting, and advocating for the individual and collective needs of service women – past, present, and future. Through advocacy and research, SWAN has played a major role in advancing policies that benefit military women while providing direct support services to address their unique challenges.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.