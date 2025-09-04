Highlighting New Era of Distraction-Free Learning

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul today visited a middle school in New York City where teachers, parents and students rallied in support of the state’s revolutionary bell-to-bell smartphone restriction policy which took effect this week. The Governor was joined by New York’s very own phone-free mascot, “Frankie Focus,” who applauded students and teachers for their successful launch of the school’s distraction-free learning policy during the first week of the 2025-26 school year.

B-ROLL: B-Roll is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will have photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning, everyone. Any Bulldogs here? Let me hear you growl a little bit like some tough bulldogs. Alright, I like the sound of that. Listen I am here today — hey, is it the first day of school? Are you so excited you can't stand it? Okay, I like the energy. Now, I know we've got some sixth graders here. First time in the school, right? You excited about that? Well, one thing that's going to be a little different for you, too, is that this is the first time that you'll not have cell phones in your possession during the school day. Now we're doing this because we want to make sure that you can keep learning and in a distraction-free environment. We're doing it all over the state, and you're among the very first.

There are people in other states who are not doing what we're doing. But I know one thing — you are going to be smarter because you'll be paying attention more in school. Your teachers will have a better experience teaching you and making connections with you. And ultimately, you're going to be better than anybody else.

So I am so excited about this policy, because for too long students have sat in schools, with their cell phone in their hand, distracted looking at TikTok dance videos. Anybody ever do that? You don't have to tell me here, that's all right. But do that at home, my friends. Do that at home. Do that somewhere else.

But this is a chance for you to learn, to make friends, to be in physical education class and talk to each other. Talk about what you're going to do after school in the cafeteria, and just start communicating again. And I'm so excited because this school has been at the forefront. I commend you for your leadership, Mr. Principal. And I want to thank all of you here for being leaders that I can point to because I know, because of this policy that you've adopted and your younger students coming up are going to be experiencing for the first time — that this is a life changing experience for you. You don't realize it yet. You don't realize it right now, but at the end of this school year, you're going to be happier, have more friends, be smarter, and that's what we're here in school for.

So I congratulate everyone at MS-582, the Bulldogs — Bulldogs. I want you to all have a fabulous year as we send a message all across the state that we are going to make sure when we're in school we are learning, we are no longer distracted. And I've got a friend here, one of my best friends who I want you to get to know. Frankie Focus, he's introduced here today for the very first time. He doesn't say a lot, he's kind of quiet. That's alright, that's alright.

But he is very focused on learning in school, focused on the teachers, focused on making friends, and focused on doing a great job as a student here at MS-582. So let's give a round applause to our friend, Frankie Focus.

Alright, take it away, Mr. Principal.