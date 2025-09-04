MHP command staff completes annual district tour, celebrates trooper accomplishments

BOULDER, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol command staff recently completed their annual district tour, which includes visits to all seven MHP districts across the state. The meetings are a chance for command staff to connect face-to-face with captains, sergeants, troopers, and the professional staff dedicated to keeping Montana communities safe.

The district tour is a chance to celebrate accomplishments, set goals for the future, and strengthen MHP’s bond internally. This year MHP Colonel Kurt Sager was proud to present several awards to deserving troopers for their dedication and accomplishments.

“These district tours highlight the heart of who we are as an agency. I am proud of the hard work our troopers put in every day,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

“Our job is to protect Montanans and be a resource to those in need. This year’s district tour proved that we are doing just that. I am proud to work alongside the men and women who represent the Montana Highway Patrol,” Lt. Colonel Kyle Hayter said.

The Command Staff during one of the district tour stops.

Here are the awards given out this year during the district tour:

The Hedstrom Award is the Division’s second highest award. It is typically given to troopers who attempt to “save a life,” by using their first responder skills. Generally, this award will be given for going “above and beyond” the normal call of duty. The award may also be given to MHP civilian personnel. This year, the Hedstrom Award was given to:

District 1- Sgt. Jacob Parks

District 2- Trooper Hannah Evans

District 3- Trooper TJ Renz

District 4- Trooper Brennan Plucker, Trooper Wyatt Duncan, Trooper Duane Young

District 5- Sgt. T’Elle Evans, Trooper Joseph Oliver

District 7- Trooper David Thomas

Safe Driving Awards are given by the Colonel, at five-year intervals, to those employees who have gone beyond five years without a preventable crash. This year, safe driving awards were given to:

District 1: Trooper Tamra Winchell (20-year), Trooper Patrick Heaney (10-year)

District 2: Trooper Dan Arnold (15-year), Sgt Dave Baggs (10-year), Trooper Kayce Milligan (5-year)

Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU):

Sergeant Barry Kilpela (10-years)

Trooper Chris Ellis (5-years)

Trooper Seth Adams (5-years)

Trooper Connor Wager (5-years)

Trooper Justin Knapp (5-years)

The Colonel’s Coin is presented by the Colonel to any person that has demonstrated a high degree of dedication, resourcefulness, or service toward the fulfillment of the MHP mission. Based upon these criteria, the Chief may also present this award on the recommendation of the person’s supervisor. This year, the Colonel’s Coin was presented to:

Monica Salo, 2023-2025 for her work on Operation Smart Warrant

Trooper TJ Renz, 5-10-25, for going above and beyond the call of duty

Trooper Jacob Jukkala, 7-4-2025, for going above and beyond the call of duty

Trooper Joy Downer, 7-4-2025, for going above and beyond the call of duty

Trooper Connor Wager, for Citation of Meritorious Service, an award given by the Colonel to uniformed troopers, civilian staff, or private citizens that exemplify “excellence of service.” It is given to those who have assisted the division in life-threatening situations or who have been seriously injured while performing a duty to assist the public.

Runners-up for Colonel Coins include: Trooper George Nassour Trooper Brennan Plucker Trooper Dan Arnold



Trooper David Thomas earned the Michael Haynes DUI Award.

Runners-up for the Michael Haynes DUI Award include:

Trooper George Nassour

Trooper Brennan Plucker

Trooper Eric Paulsen earned the Evan Schneider Seatbelt Award.

Runner up for the Evan Schneider Seatbelt Award went to:

The following employees earned service stars: