Control What AI Says About You and Your Business on Sphere

We’re the first one-stop shop for GEO, giving individuals and businesses the ability to create and manage their own AI Profiles and distribute them across all major AI systems in real time.” — Vince Russo, Founder and CEO of SPHERE

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of SPHERE , the pioneering artificial intelligence company introducing a new category of technology: Generative Engine Optimization ( GEO ). Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, SPHERE is revolutionizing how business and personal information is updated across all major AI large language models (LLMs). SPHERE’s mission is simple and powerful: to ensure that every person and business has an AI Profile — with accurate, up-to-date information reflected across every major LLM.“At SPHERE, we believe GEO is the future of information distribution,” said Vince Russo, Founder and CEO. “We’re the first one-stop shop for GEO, giving individuals and businesses the ability to create and manage their own AI Profiles and distribute them across all major AI systems in real time. For businesses, this means the ability to update and deploy any information about their business, instantly, across every LLM.”“As the world moves from search engines and blue links to AI chat interfaces, LLMs like GPT-5, Gemini, Claude, and Grok have become the new gateways for information, commerce, and discovery,” continued Russo. “People, brands, and businesses struggle to appear in LLM-generated responses, to ensure accuracy, and to maintain relevance. SPHERE solves these modern challenges.”With its roots in Silicon Valley, SPHERE addresses these fundamental shifts in how information is distributed and consumed:SEO is Dead: Traditional search engine optimization is no longer the primary path to visibility — LLMs are.GEO is the New SEO: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) replaces SEO as the standard for optimizing exposure in AI-generated content.Shaping the Mind of AI: SPHERE’s proprietary technology allows users to actively influence how AI models represent them.To learn more about SPHERE or to create your AI Profile, visit: www.getsphere.xyz or watch this video HERE About SPHEREFounded in 2025 by entrepreneur Vince Russo, SPHERE is the first Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) company designed to influence how AI models think and converse. Based in Palo Alto, CA, SPHERE empowers people, brands, and businesses to provide accurate, up-to-date information across every major LLM. By combining cutting-edge AI with optimization science, SPHERE is redefining how information is distributed to and interpreted by generative models.

