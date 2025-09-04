Katie Hornor's Flamingo Books Win Dual Silver Medals at 2025 Global Book Awards

Fan with TFA book cover

Award-winning Christian author and speaker recognized for impact in business leadership and women in business

I am thrilled that the message of uniqueness, relevance and service through business is getting this recognition and making an impact. ”
— Katie Hornor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Global Book Awards have honored international speaker and author Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) with two Silver Medals, marking another milestone in her mission to inspire leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

Hornor’s breakthrough title, Faith Like Flamingos: The Christian Business Guide to Walking Out Your Faith in Bold Color, earned Silver in the Business Management category. The book challenges conventional ideas of business success, encouraging entrepreneurs to step into leadership with boldness and authenticity.

Her widely acclaimed book The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant, and Change the World secured its seventh literary accolade, also receiving Silver in Women – Women & Business. Known for its vivid storytelling and practical strategies, the book has become a favorite among entrepreneurs and leaders looking to merge their faith with marketplace impact.

These awards add to Hornor’s growing influence as a keynote speaker and thought leader. With more than 700 hours on stages worldwide and features on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, TEDx, and SUCCESS® Magazine, Hornor is increasingly sought after by meeting planners for her ability to combine inspiration with strategy.

“The recognition is humbling,” Hornor said. “But more than that, it’s proof that the message of standing out—of being unafraid to live and lead with uniqueness—resonates deeply with today’s leaders.”

For conference organizers and event planners, Hornor’s message offers more than encouragement. Her talks provide practical frameworks audiences can act on immediately, while weaving in the memorable imagery of her trademark flamingo metaphors that audiences carry with them long after the event ends.

About Katie Hornor: Katie Hornor is a 15-time bestselling author, international speaker, TEDx presenter, and founder of the Flamingo Advantage® framework and the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers. As a trusted high-performance business strategist, she has served thousands of entrepreneurs globally equipping leaders, speakers, authors and entrpeneurs to embrace their uniqueness, align their work with their faith, and change the world through their influence.

