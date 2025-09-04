From Grief to Grit: Why Esther Akinsola Is Selling 100 Journeys in 100 Days—Live

100journeysin100days sales challenge Safe tours for youth travelers Safe, Quality, Sustainable Experiences for Gen Z & Millennials

From grief to grit: Esther Akinsola of Zago Tours sells 100 journeys in 100 days, live, to redefine safe adventure travel and founder resilience.

“I know how hard it is to build anything,” Esther says. “But I also know adventure shouldn’t cost lives. This challenge is my way of saying: we can build safer, better journeys.” — Esther Akinsola

ROMFORD, CHADWELL HEATH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of adventure travel, the line between thrill and tragedy can be heartbreakingly thin. Stories like that of Craig, who lost his wife Lisa Manders on a Safari, or the Brazilian family who lost their daughter on Mount Rinjani, are not isolated. Adventure tours have claimed lives, leaving behind grief that lingers far longer than the journey itself.For Esther Akinsola, founder of Zago Tours and International Tourism Marketing Strategist, those stories are more than headlines. Eleven years after losing her father, she knows how grief reshapes lives. And it is that moment that has fueled her resolve to build a company dedicated to making adventure travel safer, more intentional, and lasting.But building that vision from a developing country comes with its own uphill climb: traction. To survive, Zago Tours must sell. To prove it can be done without ads, without investors, without shortcuts. Akinsola has launched the 100 Journeys in 100 Days Sales Challenge, a bold public experiment in sales, grit, and belief.“I know how hard it is to build anything,” Esther says. “But I also know adventure shouldn’t cost lives. This challenge is my way of saying: we can build safer, better journeys, and we can do it without waiting for permission.”The Challenge“I started a sprint earlier, I dialed 400 calls in 4 days, at the end of that sprint I spiraled, I was agitated because while I had leads in the pipeline it seemed like I didn’t know what to do and I hate to not know what to do, that moment of exhaustion and uncertainty sparked 100 Journeys in 100 Days Sales Challenge.”“This is about showing up afraid and still choosing to act,” Esther explains. “It’s about proving that traction isn’t something you wait for; it’s something you create.”Over 100 days, Esther will sell 100 journeys live, publicly, and without a safety net. Every day, she will:Share daily updates with unfiltered insights on what worked, what failed, and what shiftedHost livestreams on YouTube (9am BST Mondays–Saturdays, 7am Sundays) for open Q&A and behind-the-scenes of building a tourism tech startupRelease breakdowns, templates, and tools created during the challengeDocument the raw reality of a bootstrapped founder selling with grit instead of ad spendAs part of this journey, the #100journeysin100days sales challenge has been submitted to a prolific World Records Institution, making this challenge a potential world record. While awaiting confirmation, our focus stays on building consistency, traction, and helping young travelers enjoy safe adventures.The project is designed not only to drive sales but also to shine a light on the deeper mission behind Zago Tours: creating safe adventure travel that doesn’t leave families grieving.Who It’s ForThe challenge resonates with:Founders and freelancers tired of waiting for tractionTravel agents and tour operators ready to move from winging it to consistent sales in the global travel marketCreators and coaches who want to sell with intentionAnyone building quietly who needs proof they’re not aloneA Call to Witness and Act“This is bigger than me,” Akinsola says. “If my persistence keeps one person from quitting, if my transparency reminds someone that they can too, then the challenge has already done its work.”Supporters can:Watch the livestreams → YouTube @zagotoursShare the hashtag → #100JourneysIn100DaysInvite Esther to speak, collaborate, or share the journeyRefer a travel agent, tour operator, creator, or founder who needs thisPress KitAbout Esther AkinsolaEsther Akinsola is the founder of Zago Tours and an International Tourism Marketing Strategist. She helps travel and tourism SMBs enter new markets and build legacy businesses. Beyond consulting, she is known for leading bold public experiments like the 100 Journeys in 100 Days Challenge and for her thought leadership on bootstrapping, community-led sales, travel and tourism, and belief-driven business.Media Contact:Esther Akinsolapartnerships@zagotours.com100journeysin100days

