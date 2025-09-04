Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 5 Sept

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 5 September 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates