Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 5 Sept

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 5 September 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates

