K-POP Global Wave Extends from Netflix to F&B: Unicup Coffee Rides the Korean Brand Boom

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From BTS’s worldwide dominance to the recent global buzz around the Netflix original “K-Pop Demon Hunters”, Korean cultural exports are captivating audiences far beyond Asia. This cultural momentum has driven an unprecedented appetite for Korean lifestyle and brands, spanning music, drama, fashion, and even food & beverage.Amid this rising wave, Unicup Coffee has emerged as one of Korea’s fastest-growing take-out café franchises. Built on the philosophy of “Premium Emotion at a Reasonable Price,” the brand offers premium-quality beverages with sleek design and efficient operations that resonate strongly with today’s consumers.Unicup Coffee has already proven its success in Korea, ranking as the top-performing brand among 20 cafés in Busan International Finance Center, the city’s most competitive office district. With a validated logistics partnership model in Korea and AI-powered HQ support, the company is now opening its doors to master franchise partners in Asia and the Middle East.CEO Kyung-Han Bae stated:“Just as K-POP and Netflix originals like K-Pop Demon Hunters have shown the world the unique appeal of Korean creativity, Unicup Coffee seeks to deliver the same spirit through coffee. We believe it’s the right moment to introduce our brand to a global audience.”About Unicup Coffee:Founded in Busan, South Korea, Unicup Coffee is a premium take-out coffee brand operated by Unicup Company. Combining affordability with a premium feel, the brand is expanding rapidly with innovative franchise systems, AI-driven support, and a strong track record in competitive urban markets.

