Legacy Painting Offers Affordable House Painting and Renovation Services in Pacific Grove

Legacy Painting and Renovating Inc Logo

Monterey contractor expands painting, carpentry & remodel services, bringing quality, affordable work to Pacific Grove homeowners and nearby areas.

Our mission is to provide homeowners with high‑quality painting and renovation work that doesn’t break the bank” — Ernesto Castellanos

PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating , Inc., a general contracting and painting company headquartered in Salinas, has announced a renewed focus on affordable house painting and renovation services for clients in Pacific Grove, Monterey, Carmel and Salinas. Responding to growing interest in maintaining home exteriors in coastal climates, the firm emphasizes high‑quality workmanship and transparent pricing. By prioritizing affordable house painting in Pacific Grove, Legacy Painting aims to help homeowners protect and enhance their properties while adhering to the neutral, factual tone required for news announcements.Founded by Ernesto Castellanos, Legacy Painting and Renovating offers a broad range of services, including painting, remodeling, carpentry and finish work. The company is licensed and insured in California and has completed projects ranging from historic home restorations to contemporary kitchen and bath remodels. To meet the needs of local homeowners, the firm now highlights cost‑effective exterior and interior painting solutions designed to withstand the salty air and moisture common to the Monterey Peninsula.Core services include:• Exterior and interior painting: Experienced crews prepare surfaces, repair damaged wood and apply premium paints that protect against sun, wind and coastal humidity. A fresh coat of paint can boost curb appeal and property value and protect a home from weather damage.• Carpentry and finish work: Skilled carpenters handle trim installation, crown molding, baseboards, and minor structural repairs, ensuring a cohesive look after painting.• Kitchen and bath remodeling: The company offers design and construction services for kitchens and bathrooms, including cabinetry, countertops, flooringand fixtures.• Deck and fence staining: Long‑lasting stains and sealants protect outdoor structures from moisture and UV exposure, reducing maintenance costs.• Energy‑efficient coatings: Light‑colored exterior paints can reflect sunlight, keeping homes cooler and reducing air‑conditioning expenses.“Our mission is to provide homeowners with high‑quality painting and renovation work that doesn’t break the bank,” said Ernesto Castellanos, owner of Legacy Painting and Renovating. “With the right preparation and materials, a new paint job can transform a home, protect it from the elements and even improve energy efficiency. We’re excited to serve more clients in Pacific Grove and surrounding communities.”Expert sources note that a well‑executed exterior paint job does more than freshen up a home’s appearance. Fresh paint protects siding from harsh weather, moisture and salt air, preventing mold and mildew growth. Painting can also help identify hidden structural issues and improve energy efficiency when light colors are used on sun‑exposed surfaces. Maintaining a well‑painted exterior increases property value and helps homes sell more quickly. Given the coastal environment of Pacific Grove, regular painting and maintenance are essential to protect wood, stucco and metal surfaces from deterioration.Homeowners interested in scheduling an estimate or learning more about the company’s affordable painting and renovation services can contact Legacy Painting and Renovating at 831‑917‑0047 or email legacycontractors20@gmail.com. The company serves the Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel and Salinas areas.Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is a licensed general contractor based in Salinas, California. The firm specializes in interior and exterior painting, carpentry, remodeling and finish work for homes and small businesses across the Monterey Peninsula, offering reliable service and competitive pricing.

Transform Your Home with Legacy Painting and Renovating | Monterey, Carmel & Salinas Experts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.