Grothman Announces Hearing on Making American Children Healthy Again

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Committee Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a hearing titled “Better Meals, Fewer Pills: Making Our Children Healthy Again.” During the hearing, members will hear from health and nutrition experts on how American children are being negatively impacted by unhealthy diets and the overprescription of medications for common ailments and mental and behavioral health conditions. Members will also examine solutions to the health crisis among American children and actions Congress can take to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

“Children across the country are facing a severe health crisis and are experiencing an increased likelihood of developing devastating, lifelong diseases and facing a diminishing quality of life. Ultra-processed foods, lack of exercise, and overexposure to prescription medications and other interventions are making our children less healthy than ever. More effort must be made to reverse Americans’ chronic diseases and improve diets nationwide. I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how Congress can work to improve children’s health and advance President Trump’s important initiative to ‘Make America Healthy Again.’”

WHAT: Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing titled “Better Meals, Fewer Pills: Making Our Children Healthy Again”

DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

TIME: 2:00 P.M. EST

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Dr. Dorothy Fink, M.D. , Acting Assistant Secretary for Health, Head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.