India Joins HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network, Pioneering Safe AI in Health

Fair, Secure and Efficient AI-driven Solutions in Health Sectors Solidifies India's Position as a Pioneer in the Responsible Application of AI in Healthcare

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , today welcomes India as a pioneer country joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The agreement signed today marks the start of a collaboration between India and HealthAI to share best practices and information aimed at accelerating global efforts for safer and more effective deployment of AI in healthcare.The National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science (NIRDHDS), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and IndiaAI will work with HealthAI to forward the vision for global collaboration on Responsible AI in health—strengthening the bridge between innovation and regulation to ensure that AI-driven health solutions are not only clinically effective but also ethical and trustworthy, alongside fellow GRN members, such as the UK and Singapore. This is a fundamental step towards HealthAI's goal of promoting international cooperation for fair, secure and efficient AI-driven solutions in health sectors and solidifies India's position as a pioneer in the responsible application of AI in healthcare.The signing ceremony took place today in New Delhi with the participation of Dr. Mona Duggal, Director of the National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Sciences (NIRDHDS) at ICMR, Smt Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI, Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Additional Director General, ICMR, and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO, HealthAI.“AI has the potential to transform healthcare by improving healthcare access. This tripartite MoU between ICMR’s latest initiative- the National Institute of Research in Digital Health and Data Sciences (NIRDHDS), the IndiaAI initiative anchored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Gov. of India, and HealthAI, the Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health represents a meaningful collaboration to translate AI innovations from research into real-world impact, benefiting patients and communities”, said Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Additional DG, ICMR.“India’s national strategy for AI is designed to position the country as a global AI workforce while leveraging AI for public services, value creation, startup support and job creation. To achieve this, we work closely with academia, researchers, startups and entrepreneurs to identify key gaps ranging from compute capacity and India-specific foundation models to good-quality datasets, skilling and safe and trusted AI tools. Our aim is to build AI applications and models across the ecosystem, fostering collaboration and broad adoption. Our collaboration with HealthAI directly supports this vision by advancing responsible AI in health, helping us build AI that is safe, effective and widely adopted across the health ecosystem,” said Smt Kavita Bhatia, COO at IndiaAI.“Through this collaboration with HealthAI, we are fostering cross-disciplinary engagement and strengthening data-driven practice. Together, we aim to enhance the safety, effectiveness and accessibility of AI in health” said Dr. Mona Duggal, Director, ICMR-NIRDHDS."We feel incredibly honored to have India participate in our GRN," stated Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI. “The country's vast healthcare experience and commitment to digital innovation will provide valuable insights as we work together to create global networks that aim to ensure AI-driven benefits reach patients safely and effectively. We welcome India as a founding pioneer country and look forward to the expertise they bring to this important collaboration."This partnership enables India to contribute to shaping global AI governance while accelerating the safe integration of AI tools across its diverse healthcare landscape. With the growing advancement and use of AI in healthcare delivery, responsible AI emerges as a critical enabler to improve service delivery and efficiency and expand equitable access to quality care at scale, both nationally and globally.HealthAI will also empower pioneer countries, including India, through stakeholder engagements, technical assistance and exchange of insights to refine regulatory approaches. Members of the network across Asia, LatAm, Africa and beyond will benefit from shared standards, technical support and coordinated best practices, ensuring that innovation is balanced with patient safety and data privacy.By joining HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network, India reaffirms its role as a global leader in shaping responsible AI for health, ensuring that innovation translates into equitable, safe and trusted healthcare solutions for all.See the official release here: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=2163813 END1. The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network is a new international platform bringing together health regulators to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare. It aims to build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation through shared learning, joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks. Members will also have access to a global directory of registered AI health tools to support transparency and collaboration.2. An initial ten ‘Pioneer Countries’ from diverse regions are being invited to shape the Global Regulatory Network from the outset. Each will work with HealthAI to support stronger regulatory frameworks, support local innovation and ensure AI technologies meet high standards of safety, effectiveness and equity.3. To learn more about HealthAI, visit their website at www.healthai.agency4. The National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Sciences focuses on advancing digital health research and data science applications in healthcare. It operates under the Indian Council of Medical Research and plays a key role in developing India's digital health infrastructure. Website: https://nidhr.icmr.org.in/ 5. IndiaAI is the Government of India’s central initiative to build a comprehensive and inclusive AI ecosystem. Operating under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) via the Digital India Corporation, it aims to position India as a leader in AI innovation and development. Website: https://indiaai.gov.in/

