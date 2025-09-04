Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 504–Trophy Fish Program Rules
CONTACT:
Marty Mobley: 603-271-1138
September 4, 2025
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to Fis 504 on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.
These are existing rules that are set to expire in January. These rules are being re-adopted as is with no changes being proposed.
The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.
Legal Disclaimer:
