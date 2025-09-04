Central Arkansas Pride Announces 2025 PRIDEFest & Parade: United in PRIDE

Central Arkansas Pride Logo

Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 1110 West Capitol Ave., Little Rock, AR

Our theme, United in PRIDE, reminds us that visibility is essential to equality!” — Dolores Wilk

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Arkansas Pride is proud to announce the 2025 PRIDEFest and Parade, taking place on Saturday, October 18th at 1110 West Capitol Ave. in Little Rock, just two blocks from the Arkansas State Capitol. This year’s theme, United in PRIDE, highlights the power of visibility, community, and solidarity in the ongoing movement for LGBTQIA+ equality.For the first time, PRIDEFest and the Parade will be held in the heart of downtown Little Rock, increasing accessibility and ensuring that the voices, stories, and celebrations of the LGBTQIA+ community are seen and heard just blocks away from the Arkansas Capitol Building.“Our theme, United in PRIDE, reminds us that visibility is essential to equality,” said Dolores Wilk (they/them), Executive Director of Central Arkansas Pride. “By moving this year’s Pride close to the Arkansas Capitol, we are ensuring that our community cannot be ignored. We are here, we are vibrant, and we are united. Together, we will celebrate our diversity and continue working toward a more inclusive Arkansas for everyone.”PRIDEFest is more than a celebration; it’s a movement. With live entertainment, a vibrant parade, local vendors, food trucks, community resources, and family-friendly activities, this year’s event is set to be the most impactful yet.New for 2025!VIP 21+ Zone: An exclusive area with an incredible view of the stage, perfect for enjoying the festival in style. Visit www.arpride.org to purchase tickets.More Music, More Bands: This year, Central Arkansas Pride is expanding the entertainment lineup with even more live bands and performers to keep the energy high all day long.In addition, due to overwhelming demand, Central Arkansas Pride is excited to announce a special Sunday Pride Brunch on October 19th at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature live performers and a keynote address from Eve Keller, Co-President of USA PRIDES, who will discuss the value and importance of diversity, inclusion, and unity within the LGBTQIA+ community. Tickets for the Sunday Pride Brunch can be purchased at www.arpride.org Get involved by marching in the Parade, signing up as a Vendor or Food Truck Operator, sponsoring the Event, volunteering, or donating to support the movement.Visit www.arpride.org to get involved today and help us make 2025’s PRIDEFest and Parade the best!This October, let’s come together as one community. Let’s stand tall, speak loudly, and celebrate boldly. It’s time to be United in PRIDE!

