Arkansas Lawsuit Filed Over Canceled 'Burial' Life Insurance Policies Sold by Globe Life

AR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennings & Earley has filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The lawsuit says Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company canceled some small life insurance policies that families buy to help pay funeral costs (often called “burial policies”) and then denied related claims. The complaint says these actions violate Arkansas law, including Ark. Code § 23‑79‑107. These are allegations only and have not been proven in court.What the lawsuit says• Globe Life “rescinded” certain policies — that means treating a policy as if it never existed — based on statements from the application.• The complaint claims those cancellations and claim denials did not follow Arkansas rules for when and how a policy may be canceled after it is issued.• The lawsuit asks the Court for relief allowed by law. That may include stopping the challenged practices and paying money to affected Arkansans.Who could be affected• Arkansans who bought Globe Life burial policies, or their beneficiaries, and who had a policy canceled or a related claim denied.Case information• Caption: Debra Jennings v. Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company• Court: U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas• Case No.: 2:25-cv-00172-BSM• Filed: September 3, 2025Learn more• Firm updates and contact form: https://www.jefirm.com • Arkansas insurance statute: Ark. Code § 23‑79‑107Media & Public InquiriesJennings & EarleyAttn: Jason Earley, PartnerPhone: 501‑960‑6401Email: jason@jefirm.comWebsite: https://www.jefirm.com This release summarizes allegations in a publicly filed complaint. The Court will decide the outcome.

