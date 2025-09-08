Shades by Matiss Appoints Sound Tech to Expand Distribution Across the Rockies

Shades by Matiss and Sound Tech at CEDIA EXPO in Denver, CO

With 48 years of expertise, SoundTech will help expand our premium window treatments across the Rockies, strengthening our nationwide presence.

We are excited to have a partner with the depth of knowledge, experience and innovation that Shades by Matiss brings to the CI channel, “” — Jason Dockery, VP of SoundTech

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shades by Matiss, a leading innovator in custom window treatments, today announced the appointment of SoundTech as its new distribution partner for the Rockies territory. The partnership accelerates Shades by Matiss’ national expansion and ensures customers throughout the region have easier access to the brand’s growing portfolio of stylish, high-quality products.“After such an exciting and successful launch, we’re thrilled to welcome SoundTech into the Shades by Matiss family,” said Geremie Giancola, Senior Vice President at Shades by Matiss. “Their strong presence and expertise in the Rockies will help us connect with more customers and continue building momentum in this important market.”SoundTech has 48 years of deep experience within the markets as sales leader and trusted partner to the network of dealers throughout the territory. “We are excited to have a partner with the depth of knowledge, experience and innovation that Shades by Matiss brings to the CI channel, “ said Jason Dockery, VP of SoundTech. Sound Tech is well positioned to represent Shades by Matiss as the company scales nationwide.This partnership strengthens Shades by Matiss’ distribution footprint and underscores its mission to deliver innovation, quality, and style to customers across the U.S.About Shades by MatissCelebrating 25 Years of ExcellenceShades by Matiss specializes in custom shading solutions that enhance thermal and visual comfort while elevating the aesthetic of any space. Founded in 1999 in the New York Tri-State area, the company has grown into a nationally recognized manufacturer and fabricator of roller shades, window coverings, and architectural window treatments. With locations in Mountainside, NJ, Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA, Shades by Matiss serves hospitality, residential, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors nationwide.Media ContactElena VenglandMarketing Manager, Shades by Matisselena@shadesbymatiss.com201.710.5016

