GCC Liquid Carbon Di-Oxide Market to Hit $564.52M by 2032 | CAGR 10.6% Growth Forecast

GCC Liquid Carbon Di-Oxide Market Surges with Strategic Demand; Insights from U.S. and Japan Spot Market Movements

GCC Liquid CO₂ market set to reach $564.5M by 2032, driven by industrial growth in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jubail, Dammam) & UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai)” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

Market Size and ForecastThe Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market is gaining significant traction, with a market size estimated at US$253.7 million in 2024, projected to nearly triple to US$564.52 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.6% . Demand is being propelled by expanding industrialization, low-carbon strategies, and a growing need across sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare, chemicals, logistics, and oil & gas applications.U.S. & Japan Market DynamicsUnited States: Price Surge Impacting Industry MarginsIn Q4 2024, the U.S. liquid CO₂ price averaged around USD 760 MT, rising to USD 783 MT by Q1 2025, influenced by elevated natural gas prices, high demand from food processing and beverage industries, and supply constraints due to production disruptions.Japan: Steady but Volatile Pricing TrendsJapan's liquid CO₂ prices also rose from USD 261/MT in late 2024 to USD 277/MT by Q2 2025—as supply was impacted by energy cost fluctuations, limited feedstock availability, and stringent purity standards for electronics and food sectors.Recent Industry Developments• Carbon Liquefaction Spotlight: A recent feature in Gasworld highlighted the expanding commercial use of liquefied CO₂ across diverse industries, emphasizing bulk transport logistics and quality needs spotlighting industry shifts in GCC and globallyKey Players1. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc2. Gulf Cryo3. Arabia Gas Company4. National Industrial Gas Plants (NIGP)5. Sharjah Oxygen Company (SOC)6. Axcel Gases7. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)8. Linde Plc9. Buzwair Industrial GasesM&A Activity• While there have been no major public mergers or acquisitions specific to the GCC liquid CO₂ space in recent months, global consolidation within industrial gas suppliers continues suggesting potential strategic interest in the region.Regulatory & Policy Environment – U.S. & Japan• United States: No notable policy changes were reported in the last quarter. However, increasing environmental regulations and CO₂ usage in food, beverage, and refrigeration sectors continue to anchor demand reliability.• Japan: Similarly, Japan has seen no recent regulation updates specific to liquid CO₂. However, its persistently stringent food and healthcare quality norms continue to shape demand and supply dynamics in the market.Market Outlook & Historical Perspective• GCC Market Growth: From USD 334.8 million in 2022 to USD 253.7 million in 2024 (noting different data sources), projection remains strong through 2030–2032, with key drivers being industrial expansion and sustainability strategies.• Global Standing: The broader liquid CO₂ market is expected to grow from USD 9.48 billion in 2025 to USD 13.51 billion by 2034, indicating consistent global demand across usage verticals.Market SegmentationBy Application: Food & Beverage, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Cement Industry, OthersBy Country: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, BahrainBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=gcc-liquid-carbon-di-oxide-market DataM Intelligence Perspective & RecommendationsDataM Intelligence forecasts that the GCC liquid CO₂ market will thrive due to its strategic industrial growth and energy-driven demand. However, rising commodity-linked operational costs highlighted by pricing trends in U.S. and Japan signal caution for margin-sensitive stakeholders.We recommend:1. Enhanced vertical integration by key GCC players to control supply and manage pricing volatility.2. Targeted partnerships with U.S. and Japanese stakeholders to secure stable feedstock and leverage advanced liquefaction technologies.3. Diversification of end-use sectors, expanding beyond food/beverage into carbon capture, medical-grade applications, and oil & gas EOR.4. Supply chain optimization, including investments in local liquefaction assets and cross-region logistics resilience."GCC's liquid CO₂ market is poised for rapid growth but managing supply chain efficiencies and building cross-national partnerships will be critical to sustaining margins and enabling value-driven expansion," notes DataM Intelligence.About DataM IntelligenceDataM Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm specializing in industrial gases, energy transition, and advanced materials. We deliver strategic insights and actionable intelligence to help clients anticipate market shifts and capture emerging opportunities across regions.

