Rishabh Software Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Modern Work

Certified Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rishabh Software is thrilled to announce its achievement of the prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Modern Work. This elite recognition validates Rishabh Software’s advanced capabilities in empowering enterprises to transform productivity, accelerate hybrid work adoption, and dominate competitive markets through strategic Microsoft 365 implementations.

Milestone Achievement Reinforces Industry Leadership

The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work designation represents Microsoft’s highest tier of partnership recognition that requires partners to demonstrate exceptional performance across three critical categories:

1. Partner performance

2. Advanced skilling certifications

3. Measurable customer success outcomes

Rishabh Software surpassed the stringent 70-point threshold, proving its ability to deliver transformative results for enterprise clients seeking modern workplace solutions.

“With this Microsoft designation, we’re better positioned to help businesses plan and run modern hybrid workplaces, said Amol Vispute, Head – IT Infrastructure & CISO (DPO) at Rishabh Software. This recognition validates our team’s expertise in Microsoft 365 solutions and reinforces our resolve to enhance client outcomes through advanced workplace technologies”.

Elite Capabilities That Drive Market Success

This accomplishment builds upon Rishabh Software’s established Microsoft partnership portfolio, including its recent recognition as an official Microsoft Partner in the Cloud Solution Provider Program (CSPP) across India and the United States. This strategic foundation enables comprehensive management of Microsoft 365 licenses, deployment of Azure cloud infrastructure, and integration of technology solutions.

What Customers Can Expect From Us

1. Microsoft Licensing Expertise: Right-fit Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure licenses tailored to business needs.

2. Seamless Deployment & Lifecycle Management: End-to-end setup, migration, and capacity management for Microsoft 365 and Windows.

3. Next-Level Collaboration: Empowering teams with cutting-edge tools like Microsoft Teams, Teams Rooms, SharePoint, and connected workplace experiences.

4. Future-Ready Digital Workplace: Modern, simplified experiences designed for both frontline and desk-based workers.

5. Data-Driven Insights: Power BI dashboards and reporting that transform raw data into actionable intelligence.

6. Customer Engagement Excellence: Dynamics 365 CRM to strengthen relationships, streamline sales, and elevate customer experiences.

7. Employee Engagement & Growth: Microsoft Viva programs to foster learning, wellbeing, and productivity across the workforce.

8. Security by Design: Identity, data protection, and compliance built into every solution from the ground up.

9. Tailored Innovation: Custom apps and automated workflows built on Microsoft 365 and Power Platform to address unique business needs.

10. Scalable Cloud Infrastructure: Agile Azure cloud adoption, migration, and optimization for resilience and cost efficiency.

11. Ongoing Support & Governance: Continuous monitoring, cost control, and performance improvement through managed services.

Strategic Advantage for Global Enterprises

1. Priority Microsoft support channels and escalation paths

2. Early access to advanced Microsoft 365 features and capabilities

3. Advanced training resources that ensure optimal solution adoption

4. Direct Microsoft collaboration on complex enterprise implementations

5.Preferred pricing and licensing optimization opportunities

Ready To Modernize Your Workplace?

Contact Rishabh Software today to discover how Microsoft Solutions Partner expertise can accelerate your hybrid work transform

About Rishabh Software

Rishabh Software is a global technology services company specializing in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Transformation. For more than 25 years, we have helped organizations in 25+ countries design, build, and run secure, modern digital workplaces and business platforms. As a trusted Microsoft partner, our expertise spans Microsoft 365 and Modern Work, AI, Cloud, Data & Analytics, and Application Engineering. We deliver scalable, compliant solutions that improve productivity, strengthen security, and accelerate time to value. Our 900+ professionals across India, the US, the UK, and Australia are guided by a simple philosophy: we care about the work we do, the people we serve, and the outcomes we deliver. Learn more at www.rishabhsoft.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.