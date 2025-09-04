Bloxcross Inc. and the Government of Durango Partner to Expand Financial Access for Mexican Migrants in the U.S.

Using stablecoins, to expand secure, affordable, and inclusive financial services for Mexican citizen residing in the USA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloxcross Inc ., a global fintech infrastructure leader specializing in blockchain-based payments, on/off ramps and asset-backed stablecoins, is proud to announce a formal strategic partnership with the Government of the State of Durango, Mexico, to expand secure, affordable, and inclusive financial services for Mexican citizen residing in the United States.This collaboration, officially endorsed by the Directorate of Assistance and Protection for Migrants and Their Families of the State of Durango, is part of the state’s Comprehensive Migrant Support Strategy and seeks to strengthen financial inclusion and access for migrant communities. The initiative focuses on enabling safe and reliable financial tools, including bank accounts, savings platforms, and low-cost remittance channels, to improve economic resilience and promote cross-border financial empowerment.“We are honored to support this mission alongside the Government of Durango,” said Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross. “By combining digital financial infrastructure with community-focused deployment, we can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of remittances, while building long-term wealth and inclusion for families across borders.”The collaboration enables the official display and validation of the partnership at authorized retail locations, service branches, and money-receiving centers in the United States that participate in the program. Migrants and their families will have access to secure Bloxcross-powered services—making cross-border financial interaction more accessible and equitable.Mtro. Job López Góngora, head of the Directorate of Assistance and Protection for Migrants in Durango, praised Bloxcross for its commitment to the migrant community: “This partnership will strengthen ties with our citizens abroad and help ensure that thousands of Duranguense families benefit from secure financial pathways. We look forward to continued collaboration and growth.”This initiative reflects Bloxcross’s continued mission to build universal financial access through blockchain, asset-backed stability, and compliant, community-first solutions.About Bloxcross Inc.Bloxcross Inc. is a global financial technology infrastructure company enabling real-time digital payments, gold-backed stablecoins, and tokenized trade finance across emerging and developed markets. Operating in 34+ countries, Bloxcross delivers trusted financial connectivity for institutions, governments, businesses, and individuals worldwide.Contact for Media Inquiries:press@bloxcross.comFor Partnership Inquiries in Mexico:Dirección de Atención y Protección al Migrante✉️ atencionmigrante@durango.gob.mx📞 +52 618 456 4424

